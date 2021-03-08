Left Menu

SBI Card plans to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr through issuance of debt securities

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 14:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd (SBI Card) on Monday said it plans to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore through the issuance of debt securities in one or more tranches.

A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Friday (March 12) to consider and approve the raising of funds by way of issuance of non-convertible debentures, aggregating to Rs 2,000 crore, SBI Card said in a regulatory filing.

The funds will be raised in one or more tranches over a period of time, it said.

Stocks of SBI Card were trading at Rs 1,068.15 apiece on BSE, up 0.93 percent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

