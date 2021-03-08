Left Menu

28% of retail borrowers women; indebtedness growing at 21% since 2014: Report

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-03-2021 14:43 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 14:43 IST
28% of retail borrowers women; indebtedness growing at 21% since 2014: Report

Indicating the increasing indebtedness of women as well as their financial inclusion, 28 per cent of retail borrowers are women whose dependence on external finance in comparison to men have been growing at 21 per cent since 2014, shows industry data.

According to the data from the largest credit bureau Transunion Cibil released on Monday, women borrowers today number 47 million in the retail credit market and over the past six years, the share of women borrowers has grown to 28 per cent as of September 2020, up from 23 per cent in September 2014, indicating the increasing inclusion of women in the credit market.

This is an annual growth rate of 21 per cent, while the same by male borrowers have grown at 16 per cent during the same period, says th report.

In terms of sanctioned loan amount, women borrowers account for Rs 15.1 lakh crore of retail loans today, a growth of 12 per cent annually over the last six years. The report has attributed the same to improved access to economic opportunities leading to better financial inclusion of women.

Transunion Cibil chief operating officer Harshala Chandorkar said the increased participation of women in the labour force, coupled with any government initiatives and policies on improving access to economic opportunities for women have driven this growth.

She also said factors like lower stamp duty for women consumers on home purchase in some states along with lenders offering better terms and conditions and lower rate of interest for them have further catalysed this.

Another key reason is that women are better at repayment, leading to higher credit scores than their male counterparts, indicating lesser probability of default which makes them better customers for banks and credit institutions.

Insights on credit availed by women show that 45 million new loan accounts were opened by women borrowers during the 12-month period of ending September 2020, marking a 17 per cent annual growth over the past six years ending September 2020. As against this, the number of new loan accounts opened by male borrowers has increased at 16 per cent during the same period. As of Q3 of 2020, there were over 47.5 million active women borrowers with at least one live loan and/or credit card account. In 2014 this was only 14.9 million, Personal loans and consumer durable loans are in top demand for women borrowers with more than 29 million women applied for credit opportunities in 2020, indicating an increase of 26 per cent annual growth over the last six years. Looked at from a product type, there is a marked preference for personal loans and consumer durable loans by women, with 38 per cent enquiries by women in 2020. Data from 2014, 2015 and 2016 shows that home loans were highest in demand for women. As much as 19 per cent are for home loans too, indicating their increasing ownership in landed assets There is also increased credit consciousness, which is also evident from the fact that women now constitute 12 per cent of self-monitoring consumers, an increase from 10 per cent in 2018. State-level data analysis indicates that the highest number of self-monitoring women consumers are from Maharashtra (18 per cent) followed by Tamil Nadu (11 per cent) and Karnataka (10 per cent).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

New Zealand to buy enough Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for entire population

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Nasdaq futures slide 2% on inflation jitters

Futures tracking the Nasdaq index sank 2 on Monday as the passage of a 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package by the U.S. Senate lifted bond yields, sparked inflation concerns and pressured richly valued technology stocks. Wall Streets main i...

Microfinance loan portfolio stands at Rs 2,32,648 cr as of Dec-end: Report

The microfinance industrys gross loan portfolio GLP grew 10.1 percent to Rs 2,32,648 crore as of December 31, 2020, according to the data collated by the industry body Microfinance Institutions Network MFIN.The industrys GLP had stood at Rs...

Meghan accuses UK royals of racism, says 'didn't want to be alive'

Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, accused Britains royal family of raising concerns about how dark their sons skin might be and pushing her to the brink of suicide, in a tell-all television interview that will send shockwaves through the mo...

Hyper localisation, high personalisation to drive customer engagement in digital era: Airtel Report

Aspects like hyper localisation and hyper personalisation would drive customer engagement in an increasingly digitally-connected world, according to a report by Airtel.Airtel Business, the enterprise unit of Bharti Airtel on Tuesday release...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021