Govt working on formulating standards for AYUSH products to increase its international trade

The government is working on formulation of standards for AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy) products with an aim to augment its international trade by ensuring quality of goods and services, an official said.

The official said that with globalisation and increasing usage of traditional systems of medicine, the need for international standards for AYUSH systems has become imperative.

''Development of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Sowa-rigpa, and Homoeopathy) standards is poised to augment international trade by ensuring quality of products and services besides bringing benefits to consumers in terms of reducing costs, enhancing performance and improving safety,'' the official added.

Four Indian standards have already been published on the glossary of ayurvedic terminology and medicinal preparations, and the similar process is underway for different herbs including Ashwagandha and Giloya.

''Work is going on for formulation of Indian standard on Yoga Mat-specifications. Besides these, formulation of several other Indian Standards is in the pipeline,'' the official added.

Further, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is also looking at discussing with the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) for creation of a dedicated technical committee for AYUSH/ traditional medicine systems.

BIS has also requested the Ministry of AYUSH to sensitise the friendly countries for supporting India's proposals in ISO, including creation of the committee in the ISO.

Commerce and AYUSH ministries have already decided to work together to set up an export promotion council to boost export of AYUSH products from India.

