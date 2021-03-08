Left Menu

HDFC Bank launches SmartUp Unnati

HDFC Bank on International Women' Day announced the launch of SmartUp Unnati, a dedicated programme for mentoring women entrepreneurs by women leaders at the bank.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-03-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 14:56 IST
HDFC Bank launches SmartUp Unnati
HDFC Bank. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): HDFC Bank on International Women' Day announced the launch of SmartUp Unnati, a dedicated programme for mentoring women entrepreneurs by women leaders at the bank. As a part of the programme, over the next one year, senior women leaders from HDFC Bank with expertise spanning domains will mentor women entrepreneurs in helping them achieve their goals. This programme is available only to exist customers and will initially target more than 3,000 women entrepreneurs associated with the Bank's SmartUp programme.

"We firmly believe in providing equal opportunity and have facilitated women's empowerment over the years," said Smita Bhagat, Country Head, Government & Institutional Business, E-commerce and Start-up Banking, HDFC Bank. "In the start-up ecosystem, women entrepreneurs are often faced with challenges unique to them. We believe HDFC Bank's SmartUp Unnati is the perfect platform for them to benefit from the experience of our women leaders. It will provide them access to mentorship, expand their vision, and enable them to scale up their businesses by widening their horizons. This is a programme by women for women."

HDFC Bank had launched an online mentoring platform for banking start-ups in 2018 under its SmartUp Program. Under this programme, the bank is working with various state governments, incubators and accelerators to promote entrepreneurship. It recognises the challenge that entrepreneurs face be it accessing credit or formulating strategy in a dynamic business environment. Under SmartUp Unnati, senior women executive leaders' will act as a sounding board for women entrepreneurs as they undertake to build diverse and innovative businesses.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

New Zealand to buy enough Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for entire population

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Women's Day: Prez, PM, Union ministers laud women for their roles in various fields

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union ministers and leaders of political parties conveyed their wishes on Monday on the occasion of International Womens Day, extolling the role of nari shakti in various fiel...

US STOCKS-Nasdaq futures slide 2% on inflation jitters

Futures tracking the Nasdaq index sank 2 on Monday as the passage of a 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package by the U.S. Senate lifted bond yields, sparked inflation concerns and pressured richly valued technology stocks. Wall Streets main i...

Microfinance loan portfolio stands at Rs 2,32,648 cr as of Dec-end: Report

The microfinance industrys gross loan portfolio GLP grew 10.1 percent to Rs 2,32,648 crore as of December 31, 2020, according to the data collated by the industry body Microfinance Institutions Network MFIN.The industrys GLP had stood at Rs...

Meghan accuses UK royals of racism, says 'didn't want to be alive'

Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, accused Britains royal family of raising concerns about how dark their sons skin might be and pushing her to the brink of suicide, in a tell-all television interview that will send shockwaves through the mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021