UK consumer confidence hits highest level since pandemic began-YouGov

UK consumer confidence hits highest level since pandemic began-YouGovReuters | London | Updated: 08-03-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 15:14 IST
British consumer confidence has risen to its highest level since the coronavirus pandemic started, polling firm YouGov said on Monday.
YouGov said its consumer confidence score increased by two points to 105.4, driven by expectations for business activity, house prices and household finances over the next year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- British
- William Schomberg
- YouGov
- David
ALSO READ
People News Roundup: Harry and Meghan make final split with British; Ancestor of Britain's Prince William on path and more
British PM Johnson to plot path out of lockdown on Monday
British PM Johnson to plot path out of lockdown on Monday
British PM Johnson to plot path out of lockdown on Monday
Relative of British queen jailed for sex assault at castle