UK consumer confidence hits highest level since pandemic began-YouGov

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-03-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 15:14 IST
British consumer confidence has risen to its highest level since the coronavirus pandemic started, polling firm YouGov said on Monday.

YouGov said its consumer confidence score increased by two points to 105.4, driven by expectations for business activity, house prices and household finances over the next year.

