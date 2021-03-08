Left Menu

DCW raises Rs 410 through issue of debentures

In a regulatory filing, DCW said it has completed the refinancing of its debt with the issuance of NCDs Non-Convertible Debentures amounting Rs 350 crore and OCDs Optionally Convertible Debentures to be converted into equity within 18 months, amounting Rs 60 crore.DCW will utilise the funds to refinance the existing term loans and augment working capital.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 15:30 IST
DCW raises Rs 410 through issue of debentures

Speciality chemical firm DCW Ltd on Monday said it has raised Rs 410 crore through issuance of debentures to refinance debt and augment working capital. In a regulatory filing, DCW said it has completed the refinancing of its debt with the issuance of NCDs (Non-Convertible Debentures) amounting Rs 350 crore and OCDs (Optionally Convertible Debentures) to be converted into equity within 18 months, amounting Rs 60 crore.

DCW will utilise the funds to refinance the existing term loans and augment working capital. The company expects this fund raise to enhance capacity utilisation and meet increasing product demand, it added.

These NCD's carry a moratorium of 18 months and a tenure of six years.

DCW manufactures PVC, C-PVC (chlorinated polyvinyl chloride), caustic soda, soda ash and Synthetic Iron Oxide Pigment (SIOP).

The company makes C-PVC, a versatile thermoplastic used mainly for manufacturing hot and cold-water pipes, industrial liquid handling, and a wide range of products serving a variety of applications.

DCW’s caustic soda, SIOP and PVC units are in close proximity to the Tuticorin Port in Tamil Nadu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

New Zealand to buy enough Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for entire population

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IPM India inches closer to its target of 40% representation of each gender in management roles by 2022

NEW DELHI, March 8, 2021 PRNewswire -- IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Ltd IPM India, a country affiliate of Philip Morris International, Inc. PMI, has announced that they have reached 33 representation of women in workforce by 2020, cl...

Women's Day: Prez, PM, Union ministers laud women for their roles in various fields

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union ministers and leaders of political parties conveyed their wishes on Monday on the occasion of International Womens Day, extolling the role of nari shakti in various fiel...

US STOCKS-Nasdaq futures slide 2% on inflation jitters

Futures tracking the Nasdaq index sank 2 on Monday as the passage of a 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package by the U.S. Senate lifted bond yields, sparked inflation concerns and pressured richly valued technology stocks. Wall Streets main i...

Microfinance loan portfolio stands at Rs 2,32,648 cr as of Dec-end: Report

The microfinance industrys gross loan portfolio GLP grew 10.1 percent to Rs 2,32,648 crore as of December 31, 2020, according to the data collated by the industry body Microfinance Institutions Network MFIN.The industrys GLP had stood at Rs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021