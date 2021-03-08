Norway's marriages dropped 19% due to pandemic

Left Menu

Norway, a country of 5.4 million, has seen 74,545 virus cases and recorded 632 deaths.

PTI | Copenhagen | Updated: 08-03-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 15:36 IST
Norway saw a 19 per cent drop in marriages in 2020 compared to the previous year, which had already seen the lowest figure since 1927. Norway's statistics agency said Monday that the pandemic and measures to counter it led to the fall. In 2020, 16,200 weddings were performed.

On top of that, “the decline of 3,000 marriages from 2019 to 2020 is unparalleled and is the largest decline from one year to another since 1919,” said Ane Margrete Toemmeraas of Statistics Norway.

“Figures show that the corona measures from March 12, 2020 caused many to postpone their wedding,” Toemmeraas said. Whether it “leads to an increase in 2021, as many of the postponed weddings may take place this year instead, will become clear later on,” she added.

Norway, a country of 5.4 million, has seen 74,545 virus cases and recorded 632 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

