PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 15:41 IST
Sify to cover vaccination costs for over 2,000 employees, family members

ICT solutions provider Sify Technologies Ltd on Monday said it will cover the vaccine cost for more than 2,000 employees and their family members.

According to the company, employees can get their elderly family members vaccinated at designated hospitals across the country immediately and themselves, when the government extends the facility for all.

''One of the tenets of the Sify way is 'Always remember you are part of the Sify team'. In rolling out this benefit, we just extended that tenet to the family,'' Sify Technologies Ltd Chairman Raju Vegesna said.

A Fortune 500 Indian company, Sify Technologies offers ICT (information and communications technology) services and solutions.

People above 60 years of age and those above 45 with comorbidities are being immunised in the second phase of nationwide vaccination that started on March 1.

Several companies, including Infosys, Accenture, Capgemini, Reliance Industries, TVS Motor Company and ReNew Power have committed to covering vaccine costs for their employees and their family members.

Infosys co-founders N R Narayana Murthy and Kris Gopalakrishnan, and Kotak Mahindra Bank Managing Director and CEO Uday Kotak, are among the business leaders who have received the vaccination.

Covaxin and Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield are the two vaccines that are being administered in the country. Covaxin has been indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Nearly 2.10 crore vaccine doses had been administered through 3,76,633 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am on Monday.

These include 69,85,911 healthcare workers (first dose), 35,47,548 healthcare workers (second dose), 66,09,537 frontline workers (first dose) and 2,13,559 frontline workers (second dose), 4,80,661 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific comorbidities (first dose) and 31,51,794 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years, government data showed.

