Left Menu

Aviation minister flags off first commercial passenger flight to Bareilly airport from Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 16:30 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 16:11 IST
Aviation minister flags off first commercial passenger flight to Bareilly airport from Delhi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The first commercial passenger flight to Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh operated by an all-women crew was flagged off from the Delhi airport by Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday.

''The Bareilly airport has been upgraded for commercial flight operations under the regional connectivity scheme – Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (RCS-UDAN) of the government of India,'' the civil aviation ministry said in a statement.

The all-woman crew operated Alliance Air's Delhi-Bareilly inaugural flight on International Women's Day, it said.

Alliance Air will be deploying its ATR 72-600 aircraft, which can seat around 70 passengers, on the Delhi-Bareilly route, the statement said.

Till now, the Bareilly airport did not handle commercial flight operations and was exclusively an airbase of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The IAF handed over the land to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) a couple of years back to construct infrastructure for commercial flight operations. Now the airport will handle both IAF and commercial operations.

Under the UDAN scheme, financial incentives from the Centre, state government, and airport operators are extended to selected airlines to encourage operations from unserved and under-served airports and keep airfares affordable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

England cricket's leadership power lies with Morgan not Root, so he gets hat he wants: Vaughan

Former captain Michael Vaughan has argued that England Test skipper Joe Root should also get to pick his best players irrespective of ECBs rotation policy, just like limited overs leader Eoin Morgan gets what he wants.In a column for Telegr...

Mixed Martial Arts-Swedes go pro to keep fighting careers going

Swedens mixed martial artists have been forced into an odd career choice if they want to keep fighting -- they have to turn pro.The countrys COVID-19 restrictions insist that only elite sports competitions can take place. Therefore, on Satu...

PNB Housing Finance to donate electric cars to underprivileged women in Jaipur, Indore

PNB Housing Finance on Monday announced an initiative under which it will facilitate underprivileged women gain driving skills and also donate electric cars to them in Jaipur and Indore. The housing finance company, which has partnered with...

Coherent deems II-VI's $6.2 bln bid superior to Lumentum offer

Laser maker Coherent said on Monday it has determined optical components maker II-VI Incs revised buyout offer valued at 6.2 billion superior to Lumentum Holdings proposal, signaling a possible end to the bidding war. Under the revised term...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021