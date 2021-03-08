Left Menu

Equity indices close flat after volatile session, UPL up 7 pc

Equity benchmark indices erased early intra-day gains and ended marginally higher on Monday with Nifty PSU bank up by 1.6 per cent.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-03-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 16:20 IST
UPL jumped by 7 pc on Monday to Rs 633.45 per share. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices erased early intra-day gains and ended marginally higher on Monday with Nifty PSU bank up by 1.6 per cent. The BSE S&P Sensex wound up 36 points or 0.07 per cent higher at 50,441 while the Nifty 50 ticked up by 18 points or 0.12 per cent to 14,956.

Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty PSU bank up by 1.6 per cent, metal by 0.8 per cent and pharma by 0.4 per cent. But Nifty realty slipped by 1 per cent. Among stocks, agro-chemicals major UPL jumped by 7 per cent to Rs 633.45 per share while energy major GAIL was up by 4.2 per cent to Rs 153.40.

Larsen & Toubro rose by 3.4 per cent, ONGC by 3.3 per cent, SBI Life by 2.8 per cent, State Bank of India by 1.6 per cent, HCL Technologies by 2.4 per cent and Axis Bank by 1.9 per cent. However, IndusInd Bank fell by 2.2 per cent to Rs 1,016.85 per share. Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Auto, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Lever and Titan too were in the red zone.

Meanwhile, Asian shares reversed morning trends and fell on worries over monetary policy tightening. Japan's Nikkei dropped by 0.42 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped by 1.92 per cent. South Korea's Kospi also tumbled by 1 per cent. (ANI)

