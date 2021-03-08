Left Menu

CIL approves 32 mining projects involving incremental investment of Rs 47K cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 16:30 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 16:30 IST
CIL approves 32 mining projects involving incremental investment of Rs 47K cr

State-owned CIL on Monday said its board has approved 32 coal mining projects in the current financial year (till January), indicating an incremental capital of around Rs 47,300 crore.

While 24 of the 32 projects are expansion of the existing ones, the remaining are greenfield (new) units, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a statement.

''Scripting a record high...CIL has approved 32 coal mining projects in the current fiscal till January 2021,'' the PSU said.

The combined incremental peak capacity of these projects is projected at 193 million tonnes per annum (mtpa). This will be in addition to the already sanctioned capacity of 303.5 mtpa.

The approval of the projects enables subsidiaries of CIL escalate their production in the ensuing years.

CIL board and boards of the respective subsidiary companies have given their nod for the move.

The incremental production by 2023-24 from the approved 32 expansion and the greenfield projects would be to the tune of around 81 mtpa.

''Such high number, either in terms of projects or capacity addition, has not been cleared in a single financial year so far,'' the company said.

CIL is striving to replace the coal imports through its own coal and any increase in domestic production would play a catalytic role in this effort.

Of the 193 mtpa capacity of 32 projects, CIL's three subsidiaries — South Eastern Coalfields Ltd, Central Coalfields Ltd and Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd — with 167 mtpa form the bulk at 86.5 per cent.

SECL with six projects at an estimated incremental investment of Rs 18,657 crore accounts for 63.5 mtpa, followed by CCL at an investment of Rs 7,520 crore for 10 projects of 56.6 mtpa.

MCL with three projects would add up to 47 mtpa at an investment of Rs 14,057 crore.

The rest, nearly 26 mtpa, would be met through Eastern Coalfields Ld, Northern Coalfields Ltd and Western Coalfield Ltd with the remaining investment between them.

''Concurrently, in tandem with production, the company is also strengthening the rail evacuation infrastructure through setting up rail lines, sidings and first-mile connectivity projects in the companies from where the majority of the output is expected,'' CIL said.

CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of the domestic coal output.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan President Tsai visits naval base amid Chinese threats

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen visited a naval base on Monday to thank sailors and marines for their dedication to protecting the island amid renewed threats from China, vowing not to allow the loss of any single inch of territory. In rem...

On International Women's Day, Aparshakti Khurana opens up about working with female directors

Starting with his debut film Dangal that released in 2016, Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana has worked with some of the most prolific directors in showbiz. On the occasion of International Womens Day, the actor spoke about his favourite f...

75 yrs of India's independence: PM to launch 'Amrut Mahotsav' on Mar 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav from Gujarat on March 12 to commemorate 75 years of Indias Independence, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has said.The PM will also flag off a 21-day long Dandi March from Sabarmat...

England cricket's leadership power lies with Morgan not Root, so he gets hat he wants: Vaughan

Former captain Michael Vaughan has argued that England Test skipper Joe Root should also get to pick his best players irrespective of ECBs rotation policy, just like limited overs leader Eoin Morgan gets what he wants.In a column for Telegr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021