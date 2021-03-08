Talbros Automotive bags orders worth Rs 304 cr

Talbros Automotive components on Monday said it along with joint venture partners have bagged orders worth Rs 304 crore from various domestic and international customers. The orders will be implemented over a period of five years starting from the current fiscal year itself and a major chunk of it distributed between 2023-2025, the company said in a statement.

The company would supply components like gaskets and forgings as well products from its joint venture companies, it added.

In order to execute the orders, the company would be required to undertake a capex of around Rs 20 crore.

''We continue building a strong order book given our hedged product portfolio. These orders give us immense visibility for revenue and profitability in the coming financial years,'' Talbros Automotive Components Director and Group CFO Navin Juneja said.

The company's technology spending and efficient utilisation of facilities is leading to develop business, he added.

