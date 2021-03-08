U'khand: Knocked down by train, young elephant dies

A five-year-old elephant died after it was knocked down by a speeding train near Khairi village in Dehradun forest division on Monday morning, an official said.

The animal came under the wheels of the Nanda Devi Express train coming from New Delhi near Kansrau railway bridge in Lachchiwala range at around 4 am, Dehradun DFO Rajiv Dhiman said.

A case is being registered against the loco pilot of the train and post mortem of the elephant will be conducted, Dhiman said.

