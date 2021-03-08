Left Menu

FinMin seeks applications for Irdai Whole Time Member post

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 16:49 IST
FinMin seeks applications for Irdai Whole Time Member post

The finance ministry has invited applications for the post of a Whole Time Member (Finance and Investment) at insurance regulator Irdai.

The applicant should preferably have at least 25 years' experience in the area of finance and investment, with a minimum of three years' experience at a senior level, Department of Financial Services said in an advertisement.

The applicant should not be below the rank of a Chief General Manager of the Reserve Bank of India or equivalent thereto in other financial institutions or regulatory bodies, it said. The department, under the finance ministry, said the applicant should have a minimum of two years of residual service as on the last date for receipt of applications, which means the applicant's age should not exceed 60 years on the said date.

The term of the office of the member will be in accordance with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority Act.

No person will hold the office of the Whole Time Member after attaining the age of 62 years, it added.

On salary and allowances, the member will be entitled to consolidated pay and allowances of Rs 4 lakh per month without the facility of house and car. Applications can be submitted till April 4.

Irdai (Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India) has a ten-member team led by the Chairman alongside five Whole Time Members and four Part Time Members, which are being filled by the government.

The current Whole Time Member (Finance and Investment) Pravin Kutumbe assumed charge on March 12, 2018. S N Rajeswari, Member (Distribution); Pramod Kumar Arora, Member (Actuary); K Ganesh, Member (Life) and T K Alamelu, Member (Non-Life) are the other four Whole Time Members of the authority.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan President Tsai visits naval base amid Chinese threats

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen visited a naval base on Monday to thank sailors and marines for their dedication to protecting the island amid renewed threats from China, vowing not to allow the loss of any single inch of territory. In rem...

On International Women's Day, Aparshakti Khurana opens up about working with female directors

Starting with his debut film Dangal that released in 2016, Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana has worked with some of the most prolific directors in showbiz. On the occasion of International Womens Day, the actor spoke about his favourite f...

75 yrs of India's independence: PM to launch 'Amrut Mahotsav' on Mar 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav from Gujarat on March 12 to commemorate 75 years of Indias Independence, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has said.The PM will also flag off a 21-day long Dandi March from Sabarmat...

England cricket's leadership power lies with Morgan not Root, so he gets hat he wants: Vaughan

Former captain Michael Vaughan has argued that England Test skipper Joe Root should also get to pick his best players irrespective of ECBs rotation policy, just like limited overs leader Eoin Morgan gets what he wants.In a column for Telegr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021