Left Menu

Maha budget: concession in stamp duty for women, increased tax on liquor

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-03-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 16:54 IST
Maha budget: concession in stamp duty for women, increased tax on liquor

The Maharashtra government's budget for 2021-22, presented on International Women's Day, offered one per cent concession in stamp duty if property is transferred only in a woman's or women's name.

Deputy Chief Minister and finance minister Ajit Pawar on Monday presented a budget with revenue deficit Rs 10,226 crore in the state Legislative Assembly.

While the revenue collection in the coming fiscal was estimated at Rs 3,68,987 crore, revenue expenditure was estimated at Rs 3,79,213 crore.

The coronavirus pandemic had an unprecedented impact on the state's economy, said Pawar, informing that the tax revenue as per the revised estimates for 2020-21 is expected to be Rs 2,18,263 crore.

Considering the current slowdown in the national and state economy, it will not be easy to achieve the revised revenue estimates, but the government will make full efforts to achieve the revised target, Pawar said.

''On International Women's Day, I propose concession in stamp duty of 1 per cent over the prevailing rate exclusively to women, provided the transfer of house property or registration of sale deed is in the name of woman or women only,'' he said.

''Due to this concession, there will be revenue shortfall of around Rs 1,000 crore,'' Pawar added.

He proposed to increase the State Excise Duty on liquor. Country liquor will be classified into two categories -- branded and non-branded -- and State Excise Duty will be levied at 220 percent of manufacturing cost or Rs 187 per litre, whichever is higher, only on branded country liquor.

This is expected to fetch additional Rs 800 crore.

The VAT on liquor as prescribed in Schedule-B of Value Added Tax Act was increased from the existing 60 percent to 65 percent, while the VAT prescribed in Section 41 (5) of the Act was increased from 35 percent to 40 percent.

This is estimated to bring additional revenue of Rs 10,00 crore, Pawar said.

A provision of Rs 58,748 crore was made for infrastructure development.

Fiscal deficit is estimated to be Rs 66,641 crore, the finance minister said. PTI MR KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan President Tsai visits naval base amid Chinese threats

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen visited a naval base on Monday to thank sailors and marines for their dedication to protecting the island amid renewed threats from China, vowing not to allow the loss of any single inch of territory. In rem...

On International Women's Day, Aparshakti Khurana opens up about working with female directors

Starting with his debut film Dangal that released in 2016, Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana has worked with some of the most prolific directors in showbiz. On the occasion of International Womens Day, the actor spoke about his favourite f...

75 yrs of India's independence: PM to launch 'Amrut Mahotsav' on Mar 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav from Gujarat on March 12 to commemorate 75 years of Indias Independence, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has said.The PM will also flag off a 21-day long Dandi March from Sabarmat...

England cricket's leadership power lies with Morgan not Root, so he gets hat he wants: Vaughan

Former captain Michael Vaughan has argued that England Test skipper Joe Root should also get to pick his best players irrespective of ECBs rotation policy, just like limited overs leader Eoin Morgan gets what he wants.In a column for Telegr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021