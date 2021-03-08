Left Menu

Sensex, Nifty eke out gains; energy, IT stocks save the day

Oil gas, PSU banks and metal stocks were in focus, Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said.Among sectoral indices, BSE capital goods index rose by 1.76 per cent, oil gas shot up 1.62 per cent, industrials gained 1.19 per cent and utilities 1.09 per cent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 16:56 IST
Sensex, Nifty eke out gains; energy, IT stocks save the day

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty eke out gains on Monday after two sessions of decline as investors snapped up energy, IT and pharma shares.

After fighting multiple bouts of volatility during the session, the BSE gauge Sensex settled 35.75 points or 0.07 per cent higher at 50,441.07. Intraday, the index rose as much as 667 points, but pared most of its gains tracking weakness in global markets.

The NSE Nifty ended higher by 18.10 points or 0.12 per cent at 14,956.20. On the Sensex chart, L&T was the biggest gainer, rising by 3.43 per cent. ONGC rose by 2.96 per cent, HCL Tech by 2.22 per cent, NTPC by 1.66 per cent, Axis Bank by 1.6 per cent and Infosys by 1.54 per cent. On the other hand, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Auto and HDFC twins emerged as top laggards.

''Domestic markets pared its early gains taking cues from weak Asian markets, falling US futures and rising oil prices. Oil & gas, PSU banks and metal stocks were in focus,'' Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said.

Among sectoral indices, BSE capital goods index rose by 1.76 per cent, oil & gas shot up 1.62 per cent, industrials gained 1.19 per cent and utilities 1.09 per cent. Of the 19 indices, 12 logged gains.

In the broader market, smallcap, midcap and largecap indices outperformed the benchmark. Binod Modi, Head - Strategy at Reliance Securities, said, ''Domestic equities traded mostly positive today despite soft global cues. A sharp recovery in PSU Banks, IT and metals indices lent support to markets. Barring realty and FMCG, most of key sectoral indices ended in green. Notably, volatility index softened by over 4% today offering some comfort to investors.'' Modi added that recent rise in US bond yields is discounting a faster recovery in economic growth and this is unlikely to move northward beyond a point.

In other Asian markets, equities suffered losses amid sustained volatility in view of concerns over rising bond yields. Though, Asian shares had started the session on high, cheering the US Senate passing a USD 1.9 trillion stimulus bill for Covid-19 relief package.

Investor nerves also calmed a bit after the US labour department reported stronger-than-expected jobs data for February.

Meanwhile, global crude oil prices climbed after Saudi Arabia reported drone attack on its oil facilities.

Foreign investors had offloaded equities worth Rs 2,014.16 crore on a net basis in Indian capital markets on Friday, according to exchange data.

On the forex market front, the rupee tumbled 23 paise to close at 73.25 against the US dollar on Monday. PTI MKJ MR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan President Tsai visits naval base amid Chinese threats

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen visited a naval base on Monday to thank sailors and marines for their dedication to protecting the island amid renewed threats from China, vowing not to allow the loss of any single inch of territory. In rem...

On International Women's Day, Aparshakti Khurana opens up about working with female directors

Starting with his debut film Dangal that released in 2016, Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana has worked with some of the most prolific directors in showbiz. On the occasion of International Womens Day, the actor spoke about his favourite f...

75 yrs of India's independence: PM to launch 'Amrut Mahotsav' on Mar 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav from Gujarat on March 12 to commemorate 75 years of Indias Independence, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has said.The PM will also flag off a 21-day long Dandi March from Sabarmat...

England cricket's leadership power lies with Morgan not Root, so he gets hat he wants: Vaughan

Former captain Michael Vaughan has argued that England Test skipper Joe Root should also get to pick his best players irrespective of ECBs rotation policy, just like limited overs leader Eoin Morgan gets what he wants.In a column for Telegr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021