Aarti Drugs shares rise over 4 pc

Shares of Aarti Drugs Ltd on Monday went up by over 4 per cent after its wholly owned subsidiary, Aarti Speciality Chemicals, got approval from the government under the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the pharmaceutical sector.

On BSE, the shares closed the counter 3.94 per cent higher at Rs 691.9 and touched Rs 717.85 during the day.

Following similar trend on NSE, the shares ended at Rs 693.5, up 4.17 per cent over the previous close. It had touched intra-day high of Rs 713.8, during the day.

''Aarti Speciality Chemicals Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aarti Drugs Limited received approval for 2-Methyl-5Nitro-Imidazole (2-MNI) with a committed production capacity of 4,000 MT per annum,'' as per a regulatory filing by Aarti Drugs on Saturday.

