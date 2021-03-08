Left Menu

US STOCKS-Nasdaq futures slide 2% on inflation jitters

as higher long-term interest rates compete with the dividend sometimes paid by such stocks," said Sebastien Galy, senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management. Hopes of more fiscal stimulus and signs of faster economic growth following speedy vaccine rollouts had lifted Wall Street's main indexes to record highs last month, but investors have dumped global equities on worries that rising inflation would result in a sudden tapering of monetary stimulus.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-03-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 17:09 IST
US STOCKS-Nasdaq futures slide 2% on inflation jitters
Representative Image Image Credit:

Futures tracking the Nasdaq 100 index sank 2% on Monday as the passage of a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package by the U.S. Senate lifted bond yields, pressuring richly valued technology stocks and sparking inflation concerns.

The Senate on Saturday passed the stimulus package - one of the biggest in U.S. history - and President Joe Biden said he hoped for quick passage of the revised bill by the House of Representatives so he could sign it and send $1,400 direct payments to Americans. Technology-related stocks, including Facebook Inc, Apple Inc, and Amazon.com Inc, fell between 1.3% and 3% after bearing the brunt of the sell-off in the past three weeks on fears of higher interest rates as the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield scaled one-year highs.

Tesla Inc, which surged as high as $900 in the year since the coronavirus-driven crash in early 2020, lost another 3.4% after closing Friday at $597.95. "Tech stocks are far from having corrected fully (after) their sharp rise, as is the case of Tesla, ... as higher long-term interest rates compete with the dividend sometimes paid by such stocks," said Sebastien Galy, senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management.

Hopes of more fiscal stimulus and signs of faster economic growth following speedy vaccine rollouts had lifted Wall Street's main indexes to record highs last month, but investors have dumped global equities on worries that rising inflation would result in a sudden tapering of monetary stimulus. At 6:10 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 21 points, or 0.07%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 20.25 points, or 0.53%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 185.5 points, or 1.46%.

Banks were among the rare gainers in pre-market trading as the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasuries stood near a 13-month high, while Wall Street's fear gauge jumped nearly 3 points and was on course for its biggest one-day rise this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan President Tsai visits naval base amid Chinese threats

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen visited a naval base on Monday to thank sailors and marines for their dedication to protecting the island amid renewed threats from China, vowing not to allow the loss of any single inch of territory. In rem...

On International Women's Day, Aparshakti Khurana opens up about working with female directors

Starting with his debut film Dangal that released in 2016, Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana has worked with some of the most prolific directors in showbiz. On the occasion of International Womens Day, the actor spoke about his favourite f...

75 yrs of India's independence: PM to launch 'Amrut Mahotsav' on Mar 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav from Gujarat on March 12 to commemorate 75 years of Indias Independence, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has said.The PM will also flag off a 21-day long Dandi March from Sabarmat...

England cricket's leadership power lies with Morgan not Root, so he gets hat he wants: Vaughan

Former captain Michael Vaughan has argued that England Test skipper Joe Root should also get to pick his best players irrespective of ECBs rotation policy, just like limited overs leader Eoin Morgan gets what he wants.In a column for Telegr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021