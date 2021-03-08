Southern Health Foods Launches Manna Go Grains Malt Enters the 6000+ Crore Malt Food Drink (MFD) Market Space

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India(NewsVoir) Southern Health Foods Pvt. Ltd. that markets products under the popular brand name of ‘Manna’ has forayed into the 6000 Crores Instant Malted food drink category with the launch of Manna Go Grain Malt, an instant Multigrain health drink mix.

Manna Go Grains has been specially formulated for kids’ growth, immunity and nutrition needs. Apart from having 7 grains, it has been fortified with essential vitamins and minerals and with 7 immunity builders like Zinc, Selenium, Vitamin A, C, E etc. and provides 33% RDA of these micronutrients in a single serve.

Advertisement

Speaking about the new launch, the CEO of Southern Health Foods Mr. Murugan Narayanaswamy said, “Being a first of its kind kids health drink, Manna Go Grains has Ragi, Bajra, Jowar, Wheat, Barley, Bengal gram and maize making it a unique multigrain based instant drink mix in the country. The growing awareness on healthy food/drinks organized retail and e-Commerce has grown the malt food drink category. We believe this product will benefit the consumers at large, meeting their nutritional needs.” Each serve of Manna Go Grains delivers 33% RDA (Recommended Dietary Allowance) of 24 micronutrients necessary for delivering 5 benefits – Physical growth, Mental development, Stamina, Stronger Bones and Immunity and has 7 immunity boosters.

“The company has always focused on bringing out products that will help people gain the required nutrients and vitamins. The Instant Drink will aid parents to provide their children with the right drink within a jiffy,” added Mr. Murugan.

The Launch in Phase 1 will be across key e-Commerce platforms and key metros across Tamil Nadu and will soon also be available in all key metros in South India.

For more details: www.mannafoods.in.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mannafoodsindia.

Image: Manna Go Grain Malt PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)