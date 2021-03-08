Left Menu

Plan your Desert Safari with Shivam Phutela and Sanjay Singh for lifetime memory

If you are willing to explore the beautiful desert safari in Dubai, the Desertraja, a company co-founded by the entrepreneurs Shivam Phutela and Sanjay Singh, is a perfect choice. With the changing landscape of the tourism industry, the duo successfully created a company that thrives to offer the best quality service to its customers.

Desert Safari with Shivam Phutela and Sanjay Singh . Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI/ThePRTree): If you are willing to explore the beautiful desert safari in Dubai, the Desertraja, a company co-founded by the entrepreneurs Shivam Phutela and Sanjay Singh, is a perfect choice. With the changing landscape of the tourism industry, the duo successfully created a company that thrives to offer the best quality service to its customers. Belonging to the land of festivals and colours, both youngsters are brilliant entrepreneurs who excelled in their skills at a very young age of 24 years. Sanjay is from Mumbai and holds a Bachelor of Management degree, while Shivam is from Varanasi, brought up in Mumbai, and has completed schooling.

Success is for those who are not afraid of failures. And these two are the perfect example of being successful. The two multi-talented and smart youths with a little experiment, creativity, and endless hard work and determination developed the firm Desert Raja that started getting end of achievements and positive responses within a short period of launch. Shivam and Sanjay proved that there is nothing impossible with determination and hard work, no matter where you are. Offering a guide and exciting tour packages, Desertraja offers immense pleasure and a plethora of activities that can add thrill to your vacations. In a competitive market and an ever-changing industry, getting to the top of the list is challenging, but with persistence and patience, one can achieve everything. The two entrepreneurs proved this by setting all the roadblocks aside and creating a pathway illuminated by determination.

Desertraja is today the best desert safari company and is getting finer by day. We wish this young team of two multi-adroit entrepreneurs all the best for the future. This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

