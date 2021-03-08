Left Menu

Crisil not sure about strength of credit quality

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-03-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 17:58 IST
Crisil not sure about strength of credit quality

With credit upgrades far outnumbering downgrades since October, taking its credit ratio closer to 1 by February, rating agency Crisil has said it needs to be seen whether the sprightly recovery in demand seen from October is sustained to say corporates are out of the woods when it comes to their credit quality.

Last five months saw as many as 244 upgrades compared to 208 in the first half of this fiscal, pulling down the credit ratio to a decadal low of 0.54, Crisil said in a note on Monday. Maintaining a cautiously optimistic outlook on credit quality for the near to medium-term, a Crisil director Akshay Chitgopekar said they are watching the normalisation of economic activity, agriculture performance and rural demand, the flow of investments into infrastructure to gauge the level and sustainability of the recovery seen from last October. A second wave of the pandemic, especially with mutations that undermine the effectiveness of current vaccines, leading to containment measures can derail the ongoing recovery, he warned.

The improvement in the credit ratio was driven by more upgrades in moderately resilient sectors like construction, engineering, and electricity generation, demand revival and higher commodity prices.

In comparison, the credit ratio for the first half had fallen to a decadal low of 0.54, said its chief ratings officer Subodh Rai, adding despite the acute stress faced, the past 11 months saw as much as 55 per cent fewer downgrades to defaults year-on-year, primarily because of emergency regulatory and policy support such as loan moratorium, relaxation in default recognition up to December, one-time restructuring relief and emergency credit line guarantee scheme.

Highly resilient sectors like pharma and agrochemicals performed well owing to sustained demand. The credit ratio for these sectors remained above 1 even during the peak of the pandemic.

Also, sharper turnaround was visible in investment-linked sectors like as construction and engineering, and consumption-linked sectors like packaging, where the credit ratio has already doubled compared with the first half. But in low-resilience sectors like hotels & resorts, real estate and airport operators, downgrades continue to outpace upgrades, he said.

Other downside risks to the outlook include slower-than-anticipated demand growth, especially for services, continuing job losses, and sub-par implementation of the fiscal measures announced in the budget.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-Why protests are shaking one of Africa's most stable democracies

Clashes between police and thousands of demonstrators protesting at the detention of Senegals most prominent opposition leader have killed at least five people since last week.Ousmane Sonko was indicted and released on bail under judicial s...

'Saina' was about to be shelved four times: Amole Gupte

Filmmaker Amole Gupte on Monday said he is relieved that his upcoming ambitious project Saina, a biopic on ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, is ready for a theatrical release after almost getting shelved multiple times in the past. The pro...

LPG price double in 7 yrs; tax collection on petrol, diesel jumps 459%: Pradhan

Price of domestic cooking gas, LPG has doubled to Rs 819 per cylinder in the last seven years while the increase in taxes on petrol and diesel has swelled collections by over 459 per cent, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday.In w...

Big matches drive us: Tuchel ahead of Everton clash

Ahead of the clash against Everton, Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel said that their opponents have a very strong squad while admitting that he relishes big matches. Everton are witnessing a very good form and enjoying a three-match winning...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021