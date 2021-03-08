Just Dial shares zoom 10 pc after IPL pact

Shares of Just Dial Ltd on Monday zoomed as much as 10 per cent to its upper circuit after the firm announced entering into agreement for advertising as ''co-presenting sponsor'' in Indian Premier League 2021.

On BSE, the stock was locked in the upper circuit limit of Rs 963.6 by surging 10 per cent over the previous close.

Similarly, on NSE, the scrip was trading 10 per cent higher at its upper circuit limit of Rs 963.95.

In terms of traded volume, over 36.8 lakh scrips of the firm were traded on exchanges during the trading session.

In a regulatory filing on Sunday, the firm said that it has signed an advertising agreement with broadcaster Star India Private Ltd for advertising as ''co-presenting sponsor'' in Indian Premier League - 14 (IPL 2021), to be held in April-May 2021.

