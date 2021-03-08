Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 18:10 IST
Yes Bank launches 'Yes Essence' services for women
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Yes Bank on Monday announced the launch of women-centric 'Yes Essence' services that will offer preferentially-priced loans and healthcare benefits, among other services.

It has been launched on the occasion of the International Women's Day.

'Yes Essence' is a holistic banking proposition for women across customer segments -- homemakers, salaried professionals, entrepreneurs and senior citizens -- which covers lifestyle, wellness, education, protection and investment, the lender said.

Yes Bank will celebrate the launch of this proposition with women customers throughout the bank's network of branches across India from March 8-10, 2021, it said in a release.

The bank will offer a bouquet of solutions, including complimentary healthcare benefits, preferential pricing on loans, fee waiver on demat and trading account, wealth management, offers on upskilling through partnerships, attractive lifestyle and shopping offers.

''The holistic proposition has been thoughtfully curated to empower women in the very roles that they have chosen for themselves - extending opportunities for self-enrichment, right from finance to healthcare,'' Rajan Pental, Global Head of Retail Banking at Yes Bank said.

The service with exclusive privileges aims to empower women and support them in the pursuit of their dreams and aspirations while also making their banking experience a rewarding one, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

