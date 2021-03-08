Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-Tech weighs on stocks as yields ring inflation alarm

German 10-year yields rose to -0.296%, resisting pressure from rising U.S. borrowing costs amid caution before the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday. Analysts expect no policy change from the ECB but say it could step up the pace of bond purchases to contain yields.

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 18:17 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Tech weighs on stocks as yields ring inflation alarm

World shares dipped on Monday as the U.S. Senate's passage of a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill put fresh pressure on Treasuries and tech stocks with lofty valuations, raising inflation jitters. Those concerns overshadowed the prospect of the stimulus giving another boost to the world's biggest economy and helping global growth rebound faster from the COVID-19 downturn.

Analysts expect an acceleration in inflation, stoked in part by the latest spike in oil prices, which on Monday briefly climbed above $70 for the first time since the pandemic began. "Between reflation, inflation risk and equity valuations, there's plenty of reasons for the market to be jittery over the bond re-pricing," said Natixis strategist Florent Pochon.

"Equity valuations will of course remain a burning issue, in particular for overly rich sectors," he also said. But he added that sell-offs should be seen as buying opportunities, given that central banks remain "structurally dovish". The MSCI world equity index fell 0.2% by 1215 GMT. Gains in European financial stocks were not enough to offset losses in Asia on sliding tech stocks and worries China could tighten policy to rein in pricey valuations.

Nasdaq futures fell 1.2% in European trade, reversing early gains, and S&P 500 futures fell 0.4% as investors looked past the benefits of the fiscal package. According to JPMorgan, every $1 trillion of fiscal stimulus adds around $4 to $5 to companies' earnings per share, implying 6% to 7% upside for the remainder of the year.

Equity investors had taken heart on Friday from U.S. data showing nonfarm payrolls surged by 379,000 jobs last month and the jobless rate dipped to 6.2%, in a positive sign for incomes, spending and corporate earnings. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen tried to ease inflation concerns by noting the true unemployment rate was nearer 10% and there was still plenty of slack in the labour market.

Yet yields on U.S. 10-year Treasuries still hit a one-year high of 1.626% after the data, and stood at 1.594% on Monday. German 10-year yields rose to -0.296%, resisting pressure from rising U.S. borrowing costs amid caution before the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday.

Analysts expect no policy change from the ECB but say it could step up the pace of bond purchases to contain yields. ECB's weekly bond-buying data is due out later. "We expect the ECB to combat upward pressure on yields through both action and words. The action should show up in today's release of PEPP (pandemic emergency purchase programme) purchase data," UniCredit strategists said in a note.

On foreign exchange markets, the dollar index shot up to levels not seen since late November. It was last at 92.28, up 0.4% on the day and well above its February trough of 89.67. BofA analyst Athanasios Vamvakidis argued the potent mix of U.S. stimulus, faster reopening and greater consumer firepower was a clear positive for the dollar.

"Including the current proposed stimulus package and further upside from a second-half infrastructure bill, total U.S. fiscal support is six times greater than the EU recovery fund," he said. "The Fed is also supportive with U.S. money supply growing two times faster than the Eurozone." The U.S. currency also gained on the low-yielding yen, reaching a nine-month top of 108.6, and against the euro, which fell 0.5% to a three-month low of $1.1860.

MSCI's emerging-market currency index lost 0.7%, on track for its biggest daily drop since March 2020, as the rising U.S. yields lifted the dollar. The jump in yields has weighed on gold, which offers no fixed return, and pushed it down 0.8% at $1,687 an ounce and just above a nine-month low.

Oil prices rose to their highest levels in more than a year after Yemen's Houthi forces fired drones and missiles at the heart of Saudi Arabia's oil industry on Sunday, raising concerns about production. Prices had already been supported by a decision by OPEC and its allies not to increase supply in April.

Brent later pared most gains and rose 0.3% to $69.6 a barrel. U.S. crude added 0.3% to $66.8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Police made 28 arrests as Rangers fans celebrated title success

Scottish police arrested 28 soccer fans and fined several others following wild celebrations sparked by Rangers first league title triumph in 10 years, after bitter rivals Celtic were held to a 0-0 draw at Dundee United in the Premiership o...

India-New Zealand World Test Championship final in Southampton: BCCI president Ganguly

India will play their inaugural World Test Championship final against New Zealand at Southamptons Ageas Bowl Stadium from June 18-22, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly confirmed on Monday.Initially, the final was supposed to be held at the Lord...

15-year-old raped by nine people over eight days in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped at separate places by at least nine people over eight days in Rajasthans Jhalawar, police said on Monday. Two of the accused are minors.The girl somehow managed to reach her home on Friday after which ...

EXPLAINER-Why protests are shaking one of Africa's most stable democracies

Clashes between police and thousands of demonstrators protesting at the detention of Senegals most prominent opposition leader have killed at least five people since last week.Ousmane Sonko was indicted and released on bail under judicial s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021