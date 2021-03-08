Blue Dart inaugurates its first women-run service centre in Navi Mumbai

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 18:24 IST
Blue Dart, South Asia's express air and integrated transportation and distribution company, on Monday said it is all set to launch its first 'Women Service Centre' in the city.

Located in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, the all-women service centre comprises a team of 16 enthusiastic women who don the role of managers, customer service representatives, security personnel as well as sales and counter staff, the company said in a statement.

Apart from this, the organisation is taking its diversity and inclusivity initiative one step further with plans on initiating more women into the Blue Dart family and launching another service centre in Andheri.

The Andheri Service Centre will operate at a 70 per cent women team capacity and will work shoulder to shoulder setting the pace of gender diversity.

Blue Dart Managing Director Balfour Manuel said, ''With our 'People First Philosophy' at the forefront of our business, all our people (gender, age, race, caste no bar) continue to be a priority within the organisation.'' He added that the company has always supported and encouraged women staff to independently run their functions, seeing as their contributions have helped us become the Gold Standard of Express Logistics in India. ''We have nurtured strong women who have seized every opportunity that has come their way and fulfilled their roles and responsibilities to the fullest.'' Diversity is important, especially with Blue Dart's wide-ranging customer base which requires a diverse workforce that mirrors and understands each customer demographic deeply, he added.

