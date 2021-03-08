Left Menu

Sattva Nation Celebrated Women's Day by Organizing Holistic Wellness Award Function: "Sattva Iconic Wellness Awards 2021"

It's a human quality said Preeti Singh Founder Sattva Nation, in a statement. We help individuals balance Mental, Physical, Emotional, and Financial Wellness. Taking on the challenges of modern life, we are a community that helps you attain a wellness balance between your professional and personal life. Sattva Nation helps you dream big.

08-03-2021
Image Credit: ANI

India's biggest wellness festival for women organizes the "Sattva Iconic Wellness Awards 2021" to appreciate the work done by women in 8 dimensions of wellness. Sattva Nation awarded 25 most influencing women from different categories of wellness in Hotel Pullman, New Delhi. "Sattva Iconic Wellness Awards" is an initiative of Sattva Nation - India's biggest holistic wellness festival and has been attended by more than 150 people with having the gracious presence of our chief guests Ms. Jyoti Arora, Special advisory & financial advisor, ministry of Electronics and IT, Govt of India, Dr. ArunaAbheyOswal, Chairperson, AbheyOswal group, Mr. Rajiv Talwar, CEO-DLF, Dr. Anurag Batra, Founder - Exchange4Media group & Chairman BusinessWorld Group.

Sattva Nation has awarded Ms. Blossom Kochhar, Chairperson-Blossom Kochhar Group of companies with a Lifetime achievement award for her outstanding contribution to the physical wellness category, followed by other awardees Ms. Meenakshi Dutt, Makeup Artist, Ms. Payal Jain, Fashion Designer & Environment Activist, Ms. Shibani Kashyap, Bollywood Playback Singer, Ms. Tulsi Joshi, Councillor, Ms. Rina Dhaka, Designer & Fashion Crusader, Ms. Seema Dhaka, ASI - Delhi Police, Ms. Garima Bhandari, Yoga Expert, Ms. Gunjan Gaur, Permanent Makeup Artist, Lt. Rita Gangwani, Personality Transformation Coach, Dr. Seema Midha, Numerologist, Tarot Reader, Ms. TripatiSomani Founder - Womennovator along with other dignitaries. All awardees have been working in the wellness field for so many years and contributing to society and inspiring millions of women with their work.

The event has been supported by SBI, Kraheja Group, VLCC, KRBL, Yogic Secrets, RR Kabel, and other prominent brands.

"We are extremely happy today as we are organizing biggest ever wellness awards with top wellness influencing women, it's the first of its kind award function where all 8 wellness experts are under one roof and celebrating the day of womanhood, India has miles to go in the field of each wellness and at sattva nation, we are trying to make a small contribution by making India's biggest ever wellness festival of "mind, body, and soul," said Ms. Preeti Singh & Rahul K, Founders Sattva Nation.

Sattva Nation is India's only community festival to celebrate holistic wellness and life. Sattva Nation does various Festivals, Webinars, Events, Conferences (Corporate, Universities, Government Institutions) by providing experts on a common platform. We provide wellness experts on a common platform with a holistic approach for everyone. Such a holistic approach to wellness programs can help any individual to self-develop and outgrow themselves and get balance in life to become their best selves.

We work on eight Dimensions of Wellness: occupational, emotional, spiritual, environmental, financial, physical, social, and intellectual. Each dimension of wellness is interrelated with another. Each dimension is equally vital in the pursuit of optimum health. One can reach an optimal level of wellness by understanding how to maintain and optimize each of the dimensions of wellness.

Image 1: Sattva Iconic Wellness Awards 2021 Image 2: Sattva Iconic Wellness Awards 2021

