Left Menu

Jet leasing in shake-up as AerCap, GE unit discuss tie-up

Aircraft leasing is on the brink of its biggest shake-up in almost a decade as its top two players AerCap and General Electric's GECAS discuss a deal to forge an industry titan with over 2,000 jets, financial sources said on Monday. Negotiations for a tie-up follow years of speculation over the sale of GECAS and come as COVID-19 is expected to shift more of the world's passenger aircraft fleet into the arms of the leasing industry, which already takes about half of Airbus and Boeing deliveries.

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 18:43 IST
Jet leasing in shake-up as AerCap, GE unit discuss tie-up

Aircraft leasing is on the brink of its biggest shake-up in almost a decade as its top two players AerCap and General Electric's GECAS discuss a deal to forge an industry titan with over 2,000 jets, financial sources said on Monday.

Negotiations for a tie-up follow years of speculation over the sale of GECAS and come as COVID-19 is expected to shift more of the world's passenger aircraft fleet into the arms of the leasing industry, which already takes about half of Airbus and Boeing deliveries. The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the possible deal, valued it at $30 billion and said an announcement could come as early as Monday, barring a last-minute hitch.

General Electric (GE) said it did not comment on speculation. AerCap did not respond to requests for comment. New York-listed shares in AerCap jumped 8.25% ahead of the market opening, while GE was up 3%.

A deal would be the most ambitious expansion yet under AerCap Chief Executive Aengus Kelly who in 2013 struck a deal to buy the firm's largest rival, Los Angeles-based International Lease Finance Corp, in the wale of the financial crisis. It would also mark the latest move by GE Chief Executive Larry Culp to offload businesses and reduce debt, after taking over the reins at the struggling conglomerate in 2018.

A tie-up would create comfortably the world's largest aircraft leasing company, with more than 2,000 aircraft owned or under management and hundreds of planes on order. Vertical Research Partners analyst Rob Stallard described the resulting behemoth as the "mother of all leasing companies".

However, if a deal goes ahead, its sheer size could attract attention from antitrust regulators as AerCap and GECAS are already each roughly twice as big in fleet terms as the sector's third-largest player, Dublin-based Avolon, analysts said. The structure of any deal to acquire GECAS was not immediately clear but several industry sources predicted it would include a similar stock structure that saw ILFC's insurance owner AIG become a shareholder in the new AerCap.

Major leasing companies, which rent out airplanes for a monthly fee, are eyeing growth as airlines focus on repairing balance sheets wrecked by the drop in air travel during the pandemic. DBS analysts said more airlines were expected to shift towards aircraft leasing as they emerge from the crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Looming China extradition deal worries Uighurs in Turkey

Joining hundreds of women in Istanbul to protest at Chinas treatment of Uighurs, Nursiman Abdurasit tearfully thinks of her jailed mother in Xinjiang and fears that Uighurs like her in Turkey may one day be sent back under an extradition de...

Soccer-Police made 28 arrests as Rangers fans celebrated title success

Scottish police arrested 28 soccer fans and fined several others following wild celebrations sparked by Rangers first league title triumph in 10 years, after bitter rivals Celtic were held to a 0-0 draw at Dundee United in the Premiership o...

India-New Zealand World Test Championship final in Southampton: BCCI president Ganguly

India will play their inaugural World Test Championship final against New Zealand at Southamptons Ageas Bowl Stadium from June 18-22, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly confirmed on Monday.Initially, the final was supposed to be held at the Lord...

15-year-old raped by nine people over eight days in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped at separate places by at least nine people over eight days in Rajasthans Jhalawar, police said on Monday. Two of the accused are minors.The girl somehow managed to reach her home on Friday after which ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021