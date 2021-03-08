Fire breaks out in multi-storeyed building

A fire broke out on the 12th floor of a multi-storeyed building in the city's Strand Road area on Monday evening, police said.

Nobody was injured in the blaze which broke out at around 6.10 pm in the building which has railway offices, an officer of Kolkata Police said.

Eight fire tenders were pressed into service as traffic on the Strand Road was stopped to speed up the process of dousing the fire, he said.

''We are fighting the fire. We have evacuated most floors of the building,'' he said.

