He will move from Mahindra Mahindra MM where he is the Executive Vice President for Partnerships Alliances, a company release said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 19:27 IST
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (Mahindra Finance) on Monday announced the appointment of Amit Raje as Chief Operating Officer Digital Finance - Digital Business Unit.

The appointment comes into effect from April 1, 2021. Raje has over 20 years of experience in corporate finance – mergers and acquisitions, private equity and financial services. He will move from Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) where he is the Executive Vice President for Partnerships & Alliances, a company release said. He will report to Mahindra Finance Vice Chairman & Managing Director Ramesh Iyer.

*** *SBI's vertical organizes 'Annadan' State Bank of India's stressed assets resolution group (SARG) on Monday organised 'Annadan' or 'Food Donation' across the country on the occasion of International Women's Day.

SARG's 65 branches donated food materials like rice, wheat flour, edible oil, sugar, pulses and salt worth close to Rs 10 lakh to 47 needy NGOs engaged women empowerment.

The lender said women employees of SARG at its corporate centre, Mumbai, donated 2,175 kg of food materials to URJA Trust, an NGO working for the welfare of homeless women in the city, and another NGO Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, engaged in providing shelter and schooling to tribal children.

*** *Ujjivan Small Finance bank launches women savings account Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has launched a women savings account which will offer multiple customised benefits to account holders.

The 'Garima Savings Account' will offer upto a maximum of 7 per cent rate of interest on savings account, higher cash deposit and free unlimited withdrawal at any of its branches with no additional charges for non-home branch transactions, the lender said.

Customers would also enjoy unlimited free NEFT and RTGS transactions through internet and mobile banking.

