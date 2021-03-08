Left Menu

State govt hides several economic data in Budget: Himachal Leader of Oppn

It has also announced a social security pension of Rs 1,000 per month to elderly women in the age group of 65-69 years under the Swaran Jayanti Nari Sambal Yojana.The leader of opposition criticised the state government for not announcing any relief in the Budget for the 2.25-lakh government employees.Agnihotri said no permanent job would be provided by the state government in 2021-22.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 19:27 IST
State govt hides several economic data in Budget: Himachal Leader of Oppn

The Himachal Pradesh government has hidden several economic data in the Budget 2021-22 tabled in the state Assembly on Saturday, the leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihtori said on Monday.

Initiating discussion on the Budget, Agnihotri said the state government has not made any mention of the existing debt and the probable borrowings in 2021-22 by the state government.

The leader of opposition said the debt burden on the state had risen to Rs 61,000 crore and it is feared to reach at Rs 85,000 crore in the next financial year.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur-led current BJP government will become the government that takes the highest loan of Rs 45,000 crore in its tenure, he added.

Agnihtori alleged that the state government is trying to divide the people on caste and gender lines, by ignoring males and the upper castes girls.

The state government has announced a grant of Rs 31,000 to the daughters of SC, ST and other backward classes from BPL families at the time of marriage under Shagun scheme. It has also announced a social security pension of Rs 1,000 per month to elderly women in the age group of 65-69 years under the Swaran Jayanti Nari Sambal Yojana.

The leader of opposition criticised the state government for not announcing any relief in the Budget for the 2.25-lakh government employees.

Agnihotri said no permanent job would be provided by the state government in 2021-22. It has been stated in the Budget that the state government would provide 30,000 jobs but they are either on contractual basis on small salary or on outsource basis, he said. People say selection of 4,000 of them has already been finalised, Agnihotri added.

The leader of opposition said, ''Beware of God. Former Haryana CM is already in jail.'' Agnihotri said that the government also did not announce a reduction of VAT on petroleum products to provide relief to the people. Further, subsidy on various items has also been reduced from Rs 1,200 crore to Rs 1,000 crore, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pope weighed Iraq virus risk but believes God will protect

Pope Francis said Monday he weighed the risks of a high-profile trip to Iraq during the coronavirus pandemic, but said he decided to go ahead with it after much prayer and belief that God would look out for the Iraqis who might get exposed....

Snooker-Evans and Ng offered pro tour cards in big break for women

Englands Reanne Evans and Hong Kongs Ng On-yee have been offered two-year tour cards to play regularly against the men on the professional circuit, the World Snooker Tour WST said on Monday. World Womens Snooker WWS president Mandy Fisher s...

MasiYEAH aims to provide affordable, reliable virtual assistant for all

Tech platform MasiYEAH on Monday said it aims to provide people with access to affordable and reliable virtual assistant services that can help take care of their varied requirements.MasiYEAH virtual assistants are trained for bookings, mar...

Cyprus, Israel, Greece sign deal on electric cable link

Plans to connect Israel, Cyprus and Greece with a 2,000 megawatt undersea electricity cable took a key step forward on Monday, when the three countries signed an agreement to speed up technical work on the project.Cypriot Energy Minister Na...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021