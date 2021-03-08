Entry, exit gates of metro stations on Tikri Kalan-Brig Hoshiar Singh section closed for few hours

Entry and exit gates of stations on the Tikri Kalan-Brigadier Hoshiar Singh section of the Delhi Metro's Green Line were closed for over five hours on Monday due to security reasons, the DMRC said.

Tikri border is one of the epicentres of the farmers' protest against the new agriculture laws.

''Security update Entry/exit gates of stations from Tikri Kalan to Brigadier Hoshiar Singh on green line are closed,'' the DMRC tweeted.

The stations that fall between these two points are -- Tikri Border, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma (Modern Industrial Estate) and Bahadurgarh City. Green Line corridor connects Inderlok and Brigadier Hoshiar Singh stations.

At around 4 pm, the DMRC again tweeted that the entry and exit facilities had been reopened.

''Entry/exit gates of all stations from Tikri Kalan to Brigadier Hoshiar Singh are open,'' it said.

