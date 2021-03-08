Left Menu

Uber to impart gender sensitisation to one lakh drivers by 2021-end

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 19:34 IST
Uber to impart gender sensitisation to one lakh drivers by 2021-end
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Reuters)

Ride-hailing major Uber on Monday said it will gender sensitise one lakh drivers in an expanded partnership with the Manas Foundation by end of the year.

Uber had partnered with the Manas Foundation - an NGO working in the field of mental health, gender equity, and justice - in 2018 to sensitise select drivers and ensure they're more courteous and attentive to the needs of women riders. Through in-person sessions conducted across seven Indian cities before the pandemic, the partnership had covered 63,000 drivers.

''After a brief halt in sessions due to COVID-19, Uber India and the Manas Foundation will now be delivering them virtually over Zoom in 34 cities,'' a statement said.

One virtual gender sensitisation session will be conducted every day, five days a week across Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad; and on alternate Saturdays in smaller cities pan-India, it added.

''These gender sensitisation sessions educate drivers on how men and women use public transport systems, the extent of harassment women face in public spaces and highlight the role of drivers in addressing the issue. They also learn how to modify their professional behaviour to make women feel safer and commit to being a part of the solution,'' it said.

Pavan Vaish, Head of Driver, Supply and City Operations (Mobility) at Uber India and South Asia, said safety is at the core of everything Uber does.

''Our goal is to enable safe transportation for women, which in turn has a huge impact on the choices they make and the opportunities they can access. Our partnership with Manas Foundation has been very positively received by drivers who display their certificates with great pride inside their cars,'' he added.

Monica Kumar, the co-founder of Manas Foundation, said drivers are important stakeholders in making public transport safe and equal for women.

''They play a crucial role to promote women's mobility and these gender sensitisation sessions are designed to make them socially responsible and activate behavioural change...(we) are confident that these new virtual sessions will be received well and we will be able to contribute towards enhancing women's safety,'' Kumar said.

To enhance safety on its platform, Uber has pledged USD 5 million to thought-leading women's safety organisations through 2022 as part of its global Driving Change initiative.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pope weighed Iraq virus risk but believes God will protect

Pope Francis said Monday he weighed the risks of a high-profile trip to Iraq during the coronavirus pandemic, but said he decided to go ahead with it after much prayer and belief that God would look out for the Iraqis who might get exposed....

Snooker-Evans and Ng offered pro tour cards in big break for women

Englands Reanne Evans and Hong Kongs Ng On-yee have been offered two-year tour cards to play regularly against the men on the professional circuit, the World Snooker Tour WST said on Monday. World Womens Snooker WWS president Mandy Fisher s...

MasiYEAH aims to provide affordable, reliable virtual assistant for all

Tech platform MasiYEAH on Monday said it aims to provide people with access to affordable and reliable virtual assistant services that can help take care of their varied requirements.MasiYEAH virtual assistants are trained for bookings, mar...

Cyprus, Israel, Greece sign deal on electric cable link

Plans to connect Israel, Cyprus and Greece with a 2,000 megawatt undersea electricity cable took a key step forward on Monday, when the three countries signed an agreement to speed up technical work on the project.Cypriot Energy Minister Na...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021