Left Menu

Fire breaks out in multi-storeyed building

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-03-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 19:36 IST
Fire breaks out in multi-storeyed building

A fire broke out on the 13th floor of a multi-storeyed building, housing offices of the Railways, on Strand Road here on Monday evening, an official said.

At least 10 fire engines were pressed into service to bring the blaze under control, a Fire Brigade official said.

There is no report of injury to anyone so far, he said, adding that the fire was reported at 6.10 pm.

The blaze broke out at the New Koilaghat building, which is shared by the Eastern Railway and the South Eastern Railway, Eastern Railway spokesman Kamal Deo Das said.

The building houses offices of the two zonal railways and also has a computerised ticket booking centre on its ground floor, Das said.

A Kolkata Police officer said traffic on Strand Road was stopped to speed up the process of dousing the fire.

''We are fighting the fire. We have evacuated most floors of the building,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pope weighed Iraq virus risk but believes God will protect

Pope Francis said Monday he weighed the risks of a high-profile trip to Iraq during the coronavirus pandemic, but said he decided to go ahead with it after much prayer and belief that God would look out for the Iraqis who might get exposed....

Snooker-Evans and Ng offered pro tour cards in big break for women

Englands Reanne Evans and Hong Kongs Ng On-yee have been offered two-year tour cards to play regularly against the men on the professional circuit, the World Snooker Tour WST said on Monday. World Womens Snooker WWS president Mandy Fisher s...

MasiYEAH aims to provide affordable, reliable virtual assistant for all

Tech platform MasiYEAH on Monday said it aims to provide people with access to affordable and reliable virtual assistant services that can help take care of their varied requirements.MasiYEAH virtual assistants are trained for bookings, mar...

Cyprus, Israel, Greece sign deal on electric cable link

Plans to connect Israel, Cyprus and Greece with a 2,000 megawatt undersea electricity cable took a key step forward on Monday, when the three countries signed an agreement to speed up technical work on the project.Cypriot Energy Minister Na...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021