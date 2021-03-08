Fire breaks out in multi-storeyed building

Fire breaks out in multi-storeyed buildingPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-03-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 19:36 IST
A fire broke out on the 13th floor of a multi-storeyed building, housing offices of the Railways, on Strand Road here on Monday evening, an official said.
At least 10 fire engines were pressed into service to bring the blaze under control, a Fire Brigade official said.
There is no report of injury to anyone so far, he said, adding that the fire was reported at 6.10 pm.
The blaze broke out at the New Koilaghat building, which is shared by the Eastern Railway and the South Eastern Railway, Eastern Railway spokesman Kamal Deo Das said.
The building houses offices of the two zonal railways and also has a computerised ticket booking centre on its ground floor, Das said.
A Kolkata Police officer said traffic on Strand Road was stopped to speed up the process of dousing the fire.
''We are fighting the fire. We have evacuated most floors of the building,'' he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kamal
- Fire Brigade
- New Koilaghat
- Railways
- Eastern Railway
- Deo Das
ALSO READ
Situation conducive for formation of third front in TN: Kamal Haasan
Kamal Nath, others unhurt as lift collapses in MP hospital
Indore; Narrow escape for Kamal Nath, Cong leaders after elevator drops
MP Budget session: BJP calls Kamal Nath's remark on Governor's address 'unfortunate', seeks apology
G Sathiyan ends long wait for national title with win over veteran Sharath Kamal