Left Menu

Expenditure incurred for COVID vaccination for 3 cr HCWs, FLWs is Rs 480 cr: Choubey

These two vaccines have been procured for COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country which began on January 16.Till January 26, a total of 200 lakh doses of Covishield and 28.03 lakh doses of Covaxin have been supplied, Choubey said.The National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 NEGVAC provides guidance on all aspects of vaccination including prioritisation of population groups for vaccination.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 19:41 IST
Expenditure incurred for COVID vaccination for 3 cr HCWs, FLWs is Rs 480 cr: Choubey
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

The expenditure to be incurred as operational cost for COVID-19 vaccination of estimated three crore healthcare and frontline workers is about Rs 480 crore and vaccines' cost is about Rs 1,392 crore, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey told the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

In response to a question on whether the government plans to distribute the vaccine free of cost to any section of population in the country, the minister said, ''Presently, the vaccine is being provided free of cost to healthcare workers and frontline workers.'' As on February 4, a total of 96.28 lakh healthcare workers and 78.51 lakh frontline workers have been identified for COVID-19 vaccination, he said in a written reply.

The database of frontline workers is in the process of getting updated on the Co-Win digital platform, he said.

''The expenditure to be incurred as operational cost for vaccination of estimated 3 crore healthcare workers and frontline workers is about Rs 480 crore and vaccines cost is about Rs 1392.82 crore,'' Choubey said. Two COVID-19 vaccines -- Covishield manufactured by Serum Institute of India and Covaxin manufactured by Bharat Biotech International Limited -- have been granted permission for restricted use in emergency situation by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) so far. These two vaccines have been procured for COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country which began on January 16.

Till January 26, a total of 200 lakh doses of Covishield and 28.03 lakh doses of Covaxin have been supplied, Choubey said.

The National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) provides guidance on all aspects of vaccination including prioritisation of population groups for vaccination. The NEGVAC has prioritised healthcare and frontline workers during the initial phase of COVID-19 vaccination followed by prioritized population groups of persons aged 50 years and above, and those aged less than 50 years with comorbidities. Presently, the vaccine is being provided free of cost to healthcare and frontline workers, Choubey said.

The budget allocation of Rs 480 crore has been made for meeting the operational cost for COVID-19 vaccination of healthcare and frontline workers, in addition to the cost of the vaccines, Choubey said.

Further, in the Union Budget 2021-22, an outlay of Rs 35,000 crore has been made towards COVID-19 vaccination and a commitment to provide further funds, if required, has also been expressed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pope weighed Iraq virus risk but believes God will protect

Pope Francis said Monday he weighed the risks of a high-profile trip to Iraq during the coronavirus pandemic, but said he decided to go ahead with it after much prayer and belief that God would look out for the Iraqis who might get exposed....

Snooker-Evans and Ng offered pro tour cards in big break for women

Englands Reanne Evans and Hong Kongs Ng On-yee have been offered two-year tour cards to play regularly against the men on the professional circuit, the World Snooker Tour WST said on Monday. World Womens Snooker WWS president Mandy Fisher s...

MasiYEAH aims to provide affordable, reliable virtual assistant for all

Tech platform MasiYEAH on Monday said it aims to provide people with access to affordable and reliable virtual assistant services that can help take care of their varied requirements.MasiYEAH virtual assistants are trained for bookings, mar...

Cyprus, Israel, Greece sign deal on electric cable link

Plans to connect Israel, Cyprus and Greece with a 2,000 megawatt undersea electricity cable took a key step forward on Monday, when the three countries signed an agreement to speed up technical work on the project.Cypriot Energy Minister Na...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021