Logistics firm Delhivery on Monday said it has appointed former Myntra executive Pooja Gupta to its Chief People Officer.

At Delhivery, Gupta will work with the senior leadership on organisation design and systems, developing strategic HR programmes and policies, and strengthening employee experience, a statement said.

For an organisation that is 50,000-plus people strong, the appointment comes at a suitable time as the company embarks on its next phase of growth, it added.

Gupta has over 18 years of experience in different geographies and industries, and had started her career at SAP. She has also served as the Head of HR at Myntra.com and as the People Practice Partner at Kalaari Capital.

**** *Amazon expands food delivery service within Bengaluru Amazon India on Monday said it has expanded its food delivery service across Bengaluru to cover 62 pin-codes.

In May last year, Amazon had announced the launch of its food delivery operations - Amazon Food - in select parts of Bengaluru. With its entry into the food delivery space, the e-commerce giant will compete against major players like Zomato and Swiggy.

''Amazon Food is now available across 62 pin-codes covering key localities like Whitefield, HSR, Sarjapur, Koramangala, Indiranagar, MG Road, Jayanagar, JP Nagar, Frazer Town, Malleshwaram, Rajajinagar, Vijayanagar and many more,'' Amazon India said in a statement on Monday. Customers can order food from popular and hygiene certified restaurants and cloud kitchens around them with convenient doorstep delivery, it added.

*** *Verloop.io launches voice-to-text application for customers Customer support automation firm Verloop.io on Monday said it has launched a new voice-to-text application that allows customers to chat with bots by sending voice notes. With the homegrown NLP (natural language processing) algorithms, the system will be able to identify the queries and proceed to answer them instantly, a statement said.

''This product allows customers to roam around their home, office, or a park and have the freedom to voice record their thoughts and concerns with greater accuracy,'' Gaurav Singh, founder and CEO of verloop.io said.

The new solution is expected to reduce waiting time for bots and customers alike as customers don't have to spend time typing lengthy sentences.