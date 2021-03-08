Co-working aggregator platform Stylework on Monday said it has raised over Rs 4 crore in funding, led by Inflection Point Ventures.

The round also saw participation from ah! Ventures, We Founder Circle, Instarto, Rachit Poddar (Marwari Venture Catalysts), Anil Gupta (former President Reliance Infrastructure/General Electric) and Sunaina Gera (CEO GridLines), a statement said.

The company will use the latest infusion to expand its network in tier-I cities - Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune and Chennai. The funds will also be used to upgrade technology and boost product growth, it added. ''In 2021-22, we aim to add more corporates to our client list and establish footprints in tier I and II cities across the nation. We look forward to building a futuristic work model that enhances the lives of people through the use of our 'empowering remote working - flex spaces' product,'' Sparsh Khandelwal, founder and CEO of Stylework, said.

**** *Shoopy raises USD 250,000 in funding from Campanile Investments LLC, Redcliffe Capital Retail tech start-up Shoopy has raised USD 250,000 in seed funding from US-based Campanile Investments LLC and Delhi-based investment firm Redcliffe Capital.

The proceeds from the funding will be used towards optimising the existing products, scaling its platform and business activities to reach out to more customers/users, and also to come up with newer products/offerings in the near future, a statement said.

Shoopy, co-founded by Amit Kumar and Indar Kriplani, provides a suite of solutions for small and medium business owners to help take their businesses digital and increase/grow their revenues. **** *Myntra becomes official fashion partner of Chennai Super Kings Online fashion retailer Myntra on Monday said it has partnered with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), one of the most-decorated T20 franchise teams in India, as the latter's official fashion partner.

As part of this association, Myntra's logo will feature on the front centre of the CSK team's jersey during the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Myntra and CSK will also work together to create unique and appealing digital content across social media. As part of this partnership, Myntra will enjoy a significant share of voice with multiple on-ground visibility features such as perimeter boards, LED walls, toss mats, among others during all CSK home games, the statement said.

