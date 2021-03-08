Left Menu

Nayara Energy gets new CEO; incumbent Anand elevated as president

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-03-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 20:09 IST
Nayara Energy gets new CEO; incumbent Anand elevated as president

Nayara Energy, the largest private-sector oil retailer, on Monday announced the appointment of Alois Virag as the new chief executive effective April 1.

The appointment follows the incumbent chief executive B Anand's elevation as the president of the company, which is majority-owned by a few Russian government-owned energy giant Rosneft.

In his new role Anand will be responsible for developing strategic partnerships in the energy market, strengthening engagement with stakeholders, including government and policy-makers, apart from accelerating the sustainability initiatives, the company, formerly Essar Oil, said in a statement.

In August 2017, Essar Group sold its refining and fuel retailing business known as Essar Oil to a clutch of international investors led by Russain oil giant Rosneft and an investment consortium led by global commodity trading firm Trafigura and UCP Investment Group for over Rs 86,000 crore, making it the largest inbound FDI till then.

Later in April 2018, the new management renamed it Nayara Energy but is still running the retail pumps under Essar.

Nayara owns and operates the country's second-largest single-site refinery at Vadinar in Gujarat with a current capacity of 20 million tonne and is also the largest fuel retailer in the private sector with over 6,000 outlets across the country.

Virag joins Nayara from Austrian integrated oil and gas company giant MV where he was the senior vice-president for downstream business for its Middle Eastern and Asian operations.

He has over three decades of downstream industry experience in refining and petrochemicals and a doctorate from the Vienna Institute of Technology. Tony Fountain, executive chairman of Nayara Energy, said Virag's expertise in leading complex capital projects, turnaround and digitalisation along with his fuel marketing and retailing experience make him a great fit for steering Nayara's growth plans in India.

Thanking Anand for steering them through the post-acquisition journey and laying a strong foundation to strengthen the company, Fountain said he will move onto a strategic role to help them transform the business environment and build their reputation, growth and transition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Opportunities come but we will see where it goes, Ganguly keeps it open-ended on joining politics

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly kept his cards close to his chest amid mounting speculation that he might take the political plunge ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections, saying he will see where it goes amid the opportunities coming hi...

No additional tax, goshala in each dist, Rs 1500 Cr for development of minorities in Karnataka budget

Imposing no additional tax burden, setting up goshala in every district, Rs 1,500 crore for the development of Minorities, and a big thrust for Bengaluru development were some key elements of the budget 2021-22 presented by Chief Minister B...

Sattva Nation celebrated Women's Day by organizing holistic wellness award function: "Sattva Iconic Wellness Awards 2021"

New Delhi India, March 8 ANINewsVoir Today Sattva Nation - Indias biggest wellness festival for women, organizes Sattva Iconic Wellness Awards 2021 to appreciate the work done by women in 8 dimensions of wellness. Sattva Nation awarded 25 m...

US Police: 9-year-old boy shot, killed near downtown St. Louis

Police in St. Louis are investigating a shooting that killed a 9-year-old boy.The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Sunday in a residential area south of downtown, police said. The boy later died at a hospital, officials said.Police did not ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021