Left Menu

MasiYEAH aims to provide affordable, reliable virtual assistant for all

Tech platform MasiYEAH on Monday said it aims to provide people with access to affordable and reliable virtual assistant services that can help take care of their varied requirements.MasiYEAH virtual assistants are trained for bookings, marketing jobs, online promotions, doing research and even offer curated elderly care programmes to remind senior citizens of things like timely medicine intake.From a businessman to a housewife, MasiYEAH is for everyone.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 20:18 IST
MasiYEAH aims to provide affordable, reliable virtual assistant for all

Tech platform MasiYEAH on Monday said it aims to provide people with access to affordable and reliable virtual assistant services that can help take care of their varied requirements.

MasiYEAH virtual assistants are trained for bookings, marketing jobs, online promotions, doing research and even offer curated elderly care programmes to remind senior citizens of things like timely medicine intake.

''From a businessman to a housewife, MasiYEAH is for everyone. Starting from booking tickets to organising events to helping in digital marketing, MasiYEAH gives all the virtual assistance one needs in day-to-day chores. MasiYEAH solution starts from just Rs 500 per month,'' a statement said.

This will enable individuals to enjoy the extra hours with more productive time, it added. Former Oxxy Healthcare Chief Executive Officer Sheetal Kapoor, who is the founder of MasiYEAH, said the platform aims to provide a helping hand for everyone.

''We noticed people spend numerous hours in repeated work, whereas they can use the same for more productive and innovative work. Our main aim is to let people be more creative and let us do the regular stuff, to offer an inexpensive solution that is affordable for everyone,'' she said.

MasiYEAH said its virtual assistants are different from the voice-activated virtual assistants like Apple's Siri and Amazon's Alexa.

Some companies are experimenting with artificial intelligence platforms that can assist staff with lower-level administrative tasks, it said adding that MasiYEAH has a wide network of virtual assistants on its platform with different skill-sets for all needs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Johnson says he admires the Queen, declines to comment on accusations

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he had the highest admiration for Queen Elizabeth but declined to comment directly on the accusations of racism made by Meghan Markle against the royal family.Ive always had the highest ad...

Greensill Capital files for insolvency, administrators appointed

Greensill Capital filed for insolvency on Monday, its administrators said, days after losing investor funding and insurance coverage for its supply chain financing business.Grant Thornton said in a statement that three members of its restru...

MP sees 427 COVID-19 cases, 394 recoveries, 1 death

Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 427 coronavirus positive cases, taking its tally to 2,65,070, while the toll increased by one to touch 3,872, an official said.No new COVID-19 case was reported in 13 of the 52 districts in the state on Mon...

WHO says influenza-like illness post COVID-19 vaccinations expected side effect

The World Health Organisation said on Monday a subcommittee has concluded that the benefit-risk balance of the COVID-19 vaccines remains favourable after reviewing reports of influenza-like illness in healthcare workers who got vaccinated.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021