MasiYEAH aims to provide affordable, reliable virtual assistant for all

Tech platform MasiYEAH on Monday said it aims to provide people with access to affordable and reliable virtual assistant services that can help take care of their varied requirements.

MasiYEAH virtual assistants are trained for bookings, marketing jobs, online promotions, doing research and even offer curated elderly care programmes to remind senior citizens of things like timely medicine intake.

''From a businessman to a housewife, MasiYEAH is for everyone. Starting from booking tickets to organising events to helping in digital marketing, MasiYEAH gives all the virtual assistance one needs in day-to-day chores. MasiYEAH solution starts from just Rs 500 per month,'' a statement said.

This will enable individuals to enjoy the extra hours with more productive time, it added. Former Oxxy Healthcare Chief Executive Officer Sheetal Kapoor, who is the founder of MasiYEAH, said the platform aims to provide a helping hand for everyone.

''We noticed people spend numerous hours in repeated work, whereas they can use the same for more productive and innovative work. Our main aim is to let people be more creative and let us do the regular stuff, to offer an inexpensive solution that is affordable for everyone,'' she said.

MasiYEAH said its virtual assistants are different from the voice-activated virtual assistants like Apple's Siri and Amazon's Alexa.

Some companies are experimenting with artificial intelligence platforms that can assist staff with lower-level administrative tasks, it said adding that MasiYEAH has a wide network of virtual assistants on its platform with different skill-sets for all needs.

