Left Menu

Winners of the Business Excellence Award 2021 fecilitated by Indian Actress Prarthana Behere and Sudhir Kumar Managing director Reseal MRF

Reseal - Market Research and Film Company, recently organized the Business Excellence Awards 2021 in Nashik. The award ceremony was organized to recognize and honour those who have contributed to and excelled in the business world.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 20:26 IST
Winners of the Business Excellence Award 2021 fecilitated by Indian Actress Prarthana Behere and Sudhir Kumar Managing director Reseal MRF
INDIAN ACTRESS PRARTHANA BEHERE AND Mr. SUDHIR KUMAR, MANAGING DIRECTOR RESEAL MRFC, FOR BUSINESS EXCELLENCE AWARD 2021. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI/SRV Media): Reseal - Market Research and Film Company, recently organized the Business Excellence Awards 2021 in Nashik. The award ceremony was organized to recognize and honour those who have contributed to and excelled in the business world. Furthermore, the showcase also enables these businesses to gain exposure and also boost their morale.

With years of experience and state-of-the-art facilities, Reseal - Market Research and Film Company have cemented their position as one of the best in the market. Its global presence spans across the UK, Asia, the Middle East and other emerging markets. The team at Reseal comprises market research specialists, analysts, moderators, consumer research specialists, and business strategists. First-hand information and prudent analysis of various industries, technologies, economic and non-economic factors, and other aspects in the industry to identify prospective growth areas and gain a competitive edge.

The winners at the Business Excellence Awards are as follows: This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Countries lack commitment to banning torture, rights expert charges

Nils Melzer, UN Special Rapporteur on torture, made the charge on Monday in presenting his latest report, which evaluates States response to his official communications and requests for country visits. UN expert NilsMelzer says States int...

New York City public high school students to return to classroom on March 22 -mayor

Public high schools in New York City will welcome students back for in-person instruction on March 22, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Monday, the latest step by the United States largest school system to open classrooms shuttered due to ...

UK's Johnson says he admires the Queen, declines to comment on accusations

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he had the highest admiration for Queen Elizabeth but declined to comment directly on the accusations of racism made by Meghan Markle against the royal family.Ive always had the highest ad...

Greensill Capital files for insolvency, administrators appointed

Greensill Capital filed for insolvency on Monday, its administrators said, days after losing investor funding and insurance coverage for its supply chain financing business.Grant Thornton said in a statement that three members of its restru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021