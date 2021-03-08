Left Menu

Sykes sets up new centre in Hyderabad, to hire 750-800 people in 12 months

Their explosive customer growth has fuelled our business, which has required Sykes continued expansion in the country to keep pace with demand, Sykes India Country Head Dishant Bhojwani said.The company has a strong focus in India and despite the challenges of operating during the pandemic, it still managed to nearly double its employee count from 2019, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 20:27 IST
Digital marketing and customer service outsourcer Sykes on Monday said it has set up its fourth centre in Hyderabad, and is looking at hiring about 750-800 people this year.

Located in the Kokapet area, the new workspace of close to 44,000 sq ft is the sixth site for the company in the country, a statement said.

The expansion adds 500 seats to accommodate the company's rapidly growing workforce in the country, it added. The company has about 55,000 employees globally. In India, it has about 2,000 employees and now has four sites in Hyderabad and two in Bengaluru.

The India headcount is expected to touch 2,750-2,800 in next 12 months, Sykes said.

Sykes serves clients across industries including banking, communication, technology, telecom, retail, and small and medium businesses through multiple channels. ''Amidst the pandemic, Sykes India has experienced rapid growth based on servicing strategic clients who have played important roles in supporting customers during the global lockdown. Their explosive customer growth has fuelled our business, which has required Sykes' continued expansion in the country to keep pace with demand,'' Sykes India Country Head Dishant Bhojwani said.

The company has a strong focus in India and despite the challenges of operating during the pandemic, it still managed to nearly double its employee count from 2019, he added. ''And yet, we believe that we are still early in our growth journey. We are committed to supporting the community by providing opportunities for top talents, and giving them the chance to work with world-class teams all over the globe,” he said.

