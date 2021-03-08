Left Menu

Max Financial Services promoter sells shares worth Rs 85 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 20:55 IST
Max Financial Services promoter sells shares worth Rs 85 cr

Max Ventures Investment Holdings, a promoter of Max Financial Services on Monday offloaded shares worth Rs 85 crore through an open market transaction.

As per block deal data on NSE, the promoter sold over 9.34 lakh scrips of Max Financial Services at an average price of Rs 910.

This took the total deal value to Rs 85 crore.

Through a separate transaction, the shares were bought by New York Life Insurance Company at the same price.

As per shareholding data for the December 2020 quarter, Max Ventures Investment Holdings held a 17.14 per cent stake.

Besides, New York Life Insurance Company is a public shareholder of the firm and held a 2.33 per cent stake, the data showed.

On NSE, shares of Max Financial Services ended 0.32 per cent lower at Rs 914.85 apiece.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Countries lack commitment to banning torture, rights expert charges

Nils Melzer, UN Special Rapporteur on torture, made the charge on Monday in presenting his latest report, which evaluates States response to his official communications and requests for country visits. UN expert NilsMelzer says States int...

New York City public high school students to return to classroom on March 22 -mayor

Public high schools in New York City will welcome students back for in-person instruction on March 22, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Monday, the latest step by the United States largest school system to open classrooms shuttered due to ...

UK's Johnson says he admires the Queen, declines to comment on accusations

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he had the highest admiration for Queen Elizabeth but declined to comment directly on the accusations of racism made by Meghan Markle against the royal family.Ive always had the highest ad...

Greensill Capital files for insolvency, administrators appointed

Greensill Capital filed for insolvency on Monday, its administrators said, days after losing investor funding and insurance coverage for its supply chain financing business.Grant Thornton said in a statement that three members of its restru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021