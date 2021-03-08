Left Menu

Greensill Capital files for insolvency, administrators appointed

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-03-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 21:34 IST
Greensill Capital filed for insolvency on Monday, its administrators said, days after losing investor funding and insurance coverage for its supply chain financing business.

Grant Thornton said in a statement that three members of its restructuring team had been appointed as joint administrators of Greensill Capital (UK) Limited and Greensill Capital Management Company.

Grant Thornton added that the administrators are in "continued discussion with an interested party in relation to the purchase of certain Greensill Capital assets".

