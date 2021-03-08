Left Menu

Olympics-Japan plans to cap daily arrivals at 2,000 people ahead of Games-Nikkei

Japan plans to cap the number of daily arrivals into the country at around 2,000 and allow exceptions to the ban on international travellers after the COVID-19 state of emergency is lifted in Tokyo ahead of the Olympics, Nikkei reported on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 22:23 IST
Olympics-Japan plans to cap daily arrivals at 2,000 people ahead of Games-Nikkei

Japan plans to cap the number of daily arrivals into the country at around 2,000 and allow exceptions to the ban on international travellers after the COVID-19 state of emergency is lifted in Tokyo ahead of the Olympics, Nikkei reported on Monday. The newspaper report added that the proposed number will include Japanese nationals returning to the country, citing individuals familiar with the matter.

Japan has temporarily suspended exemptions allowing foreign athletes to train in the country ahead of the Games as it closed its borders to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases. The state of emergency in the capital has been extended until March 21. More than 70,000 people - including athletes, coaches and media representatives - are expected to enter the country for the Games, Nikkei reported earlier, citing estimates in Japan.

Test events for the Olympics are to start in April. The Games are scheduled to begin on July 23. Last month, Olympic officials unveiled the first of many COVID-19 rules for the Games, starting by banning singing and chanting during events and mandating participants to wear masks at "all times" except when eating, sleeping or outdoors.

Japan has had more than 441,200 COVID-19 cases with the death toll at more than 8,300.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC to hear former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh's plea on Tuesday

The Supreme Court will on Tuesday hear plea by BJP leader and former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh seeking directions to transfer all cases registered against her by the West Bengal police to an independent agency. A two-judge bench of the apex...

Yellen says COVID-19 having 'extremely unfair' impact on women's income, jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an extremely unfair impact on the income and economic opportunities of women, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday, calling for long-term steps to improve labor market conditions for women. Yelle...

Tamil Nadu CM promises Rs 1,500 per month to housewives, six LPG cylinders to each family per year

Ahead of Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami on Monday promised to provide Rs 1,500 per family to housewives every month and six LPG cylinders in the AIADMK manifesto if elected to power. The Chief Minister pr...

White House says Biden does not favor changes to Senate filibuster rules

President Joe Biden does not want to make changes to Senate filibuster rules amid efforts from some Democrats to scrap the legislative roadblock, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday. Psaki told reporters that Bidens prefere...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021