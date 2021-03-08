Women across world played role of saviours during pandemic: Vardhan

During the challenges that humanity faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, women across the world played the role of saviours with great elan, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Monday.

Addressing a webinar organized by WHO on the occasion of International Women's Day, Vardhan reiterated and apprised the role played by women scientists and women in the field of global health during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

India has been home to women leaders over the centuries, be it in the field of polity or religion, education or business, he said.

''For me personally, it is a matter of great pride that Indian women continue to contribute and lead in the sphere of global health as well. As chair of WHO's Executive Board, I would also like to take this opportunity to acknowledge that during the toughest challenges that humanity faced during COVID pandemic times, women across the world played the role of saviours with great élan,'' he was quoted as saying in the statement.

It has only reconfirmed an established fact that when women are empowered and placed on the frontline, history is created, Vardhan said.

''In fact, 2020 which I have often called as the Year of Science, and which has helped us combat this dreaded disease, has its fair share of women scientists that have furthered the cause,'' he said.

Vardhan attended the webinar along with Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Women and Child Development, and Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State for Health.

The minister added, ''I have always said where there is a woman, there is magic. Today's celebration is not about making our women stronger. Women are already strong. It's about changing the way the world perceives that strength.'' Recapitulating the government's commitment towards empowering women, the Union Minister said, ''Today, on International Women's Day, as we reflect upon the progress made in unleashing the shackles imposed over our women, I reiterate that gender equality and women safety have always been an integral part of my government's policy making and governance.'' ''Our government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, is committed to enabling an environment where women and girls reach their full potential. Whether in science, or in education, whether in health or in politics, our Government has been empowering women in multiple ways through multiple schemes. Initiatives have been launched to bring systemic reforms at an institutional level to improve gender parity in every field,'' he was quoted as saying.

Ashwini Kumar Choubey appreciated the efforts of women during the pandemic. Women played a very important role in containing the pandemic. Women have played a very important role in India from ancient times. Progress of a country is measured by the progress of its women. Indian constitution has also a provision of Gender equality, he said.

Vardhan concluded by reminding everyone that India believes in the magic of 'ardhanareeshwar', which establishes the fact that our civilization always considered a man and a woman as equals. They are complete only when they complement each other, the statement said.

