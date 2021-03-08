Left Menu

Banks boost European stocks as recovery hopes grow

"What they won't welcome is the rise in borrowing costs that has come about as a result of the recent surge higher in global bond yields," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets. Pearson's jumped 6.4% as its new boss set out his plan for the British education group to grow beyond schools and colleges with a strategy to build a lifelong direct connection to consumers by helping workers to learn new skills and retrain.

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 22:29 IST
Banks boost European stocks as recovery hopes grow

Shares of banks and automakers lifted European shares on Monday as investors continued to move into economy-linked sectors on hopes of a solid economic rebound from the coronavirus downturn.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index gained 2.22%, its best one-day performance since early November. The banking sector gained 3.73% to hit a fresh one-year high. Spain's Banco de Sabadell jumped 7.1%, while HSBC , Banco Santander and ING Groep rose more than 2%.

Automakers and insurers also rose about 3%, while sectors considered bond-proxies like utilities and personal & household goods were among the laggards. "The reflationary trade is being more supportive of European stocks in general because they're not as weighted towards growth and tech that the U.S. is," said Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com.

"You've got some progress on trade with between Europe and the U.S. and that's good for some of the companies like Rolls-Royce." Aero engines-maker Rolls-Royce rose 7.3% to top gains on UK's blue-chip FTSE 100. The European Union and the United States agreed on Friday to suspend tariffs imposed on billions of dollars of imports in a 16-year-old dispute over aircraft subsidies.

Meanwhile, England's schools reopened to all pupils on Monday, marking the first step back towards normality as COVID-19 infection rates fall. Data also came in positive, with the Ifo economic institute saying the mood in the German manufacturing sector improved for the third month in a row in February.

On the radar, a European Central Bank meeting later this week will show if policymakers have decided to step up the pace of emergency bond purchases to calm skittish financial markets. "What they won't welcome is the rise in borrowing costs that has come about as a result of the recent surge higher in global bond yields," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

Pearson's jumped 6.4% as its new boss set out his plan for the British education group to grow beyond schools and colleges with a strategy to build a lifelong direct connection to consumers by helping workers to learn new skills and retrain. German meal kit delivery company HelloFresh sank 5.0% after BNP Paribas downgraded the stock to "underperform".

London Stock Exchange fell 6.7%, extending its slide from Friday when it forecast higher costs for integrating data and analytics company Refinitiv, which it acquired in January for $27 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC to hear former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh's plea on Tuesday

The Supreme Court will on Tuesday hear plea by BJP leader and former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh seeking directions to transfer all cases registered against her by the West Bengal police to an independent agency. A two-judge bench of the apex...

Yellen says COVID-19 having 'extremely unfair' impact on women's income, jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an extremely unfair impact on the income and economic opportunities of women, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday, calling for long-term steps to improve labor market conditions for women. Yelle...

Tamil Nadu CM promises Rs 1,500 per month to housewives, six LPG cylinders to each family per year

Ahead of Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami on Monday promised to provide Rs 1,500 per family to housewives every month and six LPG cylinders in the AIADMK manifesto if elected to power. The Chief Minister pr...

White House says Biden does not favor changes to Senate filibuster rules

President Joe Biden does not want to make changes to Senate filibuster rules amid efforts from some Democrats to scrap the legislative roadblock, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday. Psaki told reporters that Bidens prefere...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021