Left Menu

Banks, mining stocks lift UK shares as lockdown begins to ease

British stocks ended higher on Monday, led by gains in banks and mining stocks as optimism around a swifter economic recovery and the easing of a stringent lockdown lifted spirits.

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 22:34 IST
Banks, mining stocks lift UK shares as lockdown begins to ease

British stocks ended higher on Monday, led by gains in banks and mining stocks as optimism around a swifter economic recovery and the easing of a stringent lockdown lifted spirits. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended up 1.3%, with bank stocks, HSBC Holdings, Lloyds Banking group , and Barclays Plc, gaining between 3.6% and 4.3%.

Mining stocks including Rio Tinto, Glencore and Anglo American also boosted the index on stronger metal prices. "The market is following the optimism from the first day of lockdown easing, as well a bit of good news from the U.S. stimulus ... the virus is under control, lockdown coming to an end and Brexit pretty much done and dusted," said Michael Baker, analyst at ETX Capital.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index rose 1.2%, with industrials and consumer discretionary stocks supporting the index. The FTSE 100 and the mid-cap index have recovered more than 36% and 70%, respectively, from a coronavirus-driven crash last year on hopes of a swift economic recovery this year.

Last week, Britain's finance minister, Rishi Sunak, announced support for businesses, while on Saturday, the U.S. Senate passed a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid bill. The reopening of England's schools to all pupils on Monday marks one of the first steps towards scaling back virus-led lockdowns in the country, as a vaccination campaign gains steam.

Meanwhile, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey painted a cautiously optimistic picture of Britain's economy after the COVID-19 pandemic and did not expect a big jump in inflation. Among individual movers, Pearson was among the top performers on the FTSE 100, as the education group's new boss set out his plan for the company to grow beyond schools and colleges.

Senior Plc rose 7.2%, even as the British aircraft parts supplier swung to an annual loss, hit by COVID-19-related disruptions to flight travel and Boeing's BA.N 737 MAX crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC to hear former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh's plea on Tuesday

The Supreme Court will on Tuesday hear plea by BJP leader and former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh seeking directions to transfer all cases registered against her by the West Bengal police to an independent agency. A two-judge bench of the apex...

Yellen says COVID-19 having 'extremely unfair' impact on women's income, jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an extremely unfair impact on the income and economic opportunities of women, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday, calling for long-term steps to improve labor market conditions for women. Yelle...

Tamil Nadu CM promises Rs 1,500 per month to housewives, six LPG cylinders to each family per year

Ahead of Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami on Monday promised to provide Rs 1,500 per family to housewives every month and six LPG cylinders in the AIADMK manifesto if elected to power. The Chief Minister pr...

White House says Biden does not favor changes to Senate filibuster rules

President Joe Biden does not want to make changes to Senate filibuster rules amid efforts from some Democrats to scrap the legislative roadblock, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday. Psaki told reporters that Bidens prefere...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021