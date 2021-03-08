Left Menu

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow advance as stimulus bill gets Senate nod

"This is an ideal traders' market with certain sectors and individual stocks performing better than the wider market, as investors pick and choose individual stocks that will perform better as the economy reopens," said Anthony Denier, chief executive officer of trading platform Webull. Most tech-related stocks, including Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Tesla Inc and Amazon.com Inc resumed a slide from the past three weeks on fears of higher interest rates, after the recent run-up in U.S. bond yields.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-03-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 22:47 IST
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow advance as stimulus bill gets Senate nod
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

The S&P 500 and the Dow climbed on Monday, led by stocks poised to benefit the most from an economic rebound as the U.S. Senate passed the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief aid, while heavyweight tech-related stocks swung between gains and losses. President Joe Biden said he hoped for a quick passage of the revised coronavirus relief package by the House of Representatives so he could sign it and send $1,400 direct payments to Americans.

Prospects of more government spending and faster economic growth have stoked fears of a spike in inflation, sending the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield to near one-year highs. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, however, said the package would fuel a "very strong" U.S. recovery and she did not expect the economy to run too hot because of the increased spending.

The Dow was less than 100 points below its record closing high. The materials sector neared an all-time peak, while industrials and financials hit record levels. Only the technology sector was in the red. "This is an ideal traders' market with certain sectors and individual stocks performing better than the wider market, as investors pick and choose individual stocks that will perform better as the economy reopens," said Anthony Denier, chief executive officer of trading platform Webull.

Most tech-related stocks, including Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Tesla Inc and Amazon.com Inc resumed a slide from the past three weeks on fears of higher interest rates, after the recent run-up in U.S. bond yields. Tech stocks are particularly sensitive to rising yields because their value rests heavily on earnings in the future, which are discounted more deeply when bond returns go up.

The Russell 1000 growth index that includes technology stocks dropped about 0.4%, underperforming a 1.3% rise for its counterpart value index, that consists of cyclical stocks such as financials and energy. At 11:47 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 419.45 points, or 1.33%, to 31,917.43, the S&P 500 gained 18.75 points, or 0.49%, to 3,860.69, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 80.27 points, or 0.63%, to 12,838.36.

Banks added about 0.8% as the yield on the benchmark 10-year note stood near a 13-month high, while airlines jumped about 5%. Wall Street's fear gauge hovered near 25 points.

Walt Disney Co jumped about 4.5% as California health officials set new rules that would allow Disneyland and other theme parks, stadiums and outdoor entertainment venues to reopen as early as April 1. GameStop Corp surged about 30% after the company said it had tapped shareholder Ryan Cohen to lead a transition to an e-commerce business.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 1.9-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.5-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P 500 posted 105 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 407 new highs and 32 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Yellen says COVID-19 having 'extremely unfair' impact on women's income, jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an extremely unfair impact on the income and economic opportunities of women, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday, calling for long-term steps to improve labor market conditions for women. Yelle...

Farmers will head for Parliament if needed: Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union BKU leader Rakesh Singh Tikait on Monday said that lakhs of farmers in their tractors wouldreach Parliament to seek repeal of the three new farm laws if needed.Tikait, one of the prominent leaders of farmer unions whic...

SC to hear former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh's plea on Tuesday

The Supreme Court will on Tuesday hear plea by BJP leader and former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh seeking directions to transfer all cases registered against her by the West Bengal police to an independent agency. A two-judge bench of the apex...

Tamil Nadu CM promises Rs 1,500 per month to housewives, six LPG cylinders to each family per year

Ahead of Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami on Monday promised to provide Rs 1,500 per family to housewives every month and six LPG cylinders in the AIADMK manifesto if elected to power. The Chief Minister pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021