Left Menu

Brussels to rename tram, bus stops after famous women

Brussels' public transport operator marked International Women's Day on Monday by renaming 10 metro stations after famous women for one day, and pledging to permanently rename 17 bus and tram stops over the next three years to "feminise" its network. The late U.S. civil rights leader Rosa Parks, girls' rights champion Malala Yousafzai and teen climate-change fighter Greta Thunberg were among those whose names were given for a day to stops on the Belgian capital's four-line subway network.

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 22:54 IST
Brussels to rename tram, bus stops after famous women

Brussels' public transport operator marked International Women's Day on Monday by renaming 10 metro stations after famous women for one day, and pledging to permanently rename 17 bus and tram stops over the next three years to "feminise" its network.

The late U.S. civil rights leader Rosa Parks, girls' rights champion Malala Yousafzai and teen climate-change fighter Greta Thunberg were among those whose names were given for a day to stops on the Belgian capital's four-line subway network. Transport operator STIB said in a statement that permanently renaming long-established stations and stops throws up practical challenges, but it was committed to bringing more balance to its network over time.

STIB said that many public transport stops are named after men whose names are given to streets in those neighbourhoods, and there are 14 times more streets named after men than women in Brussels. "At the time the names were chosen, society was different. Women did not have a role in society then, unlike today," it said. "It was men who took the decisions and obviously they chose" men's names.

Seven bus and tram stations will be renamed after women this year, and 10 more in 2022 and 2023, but changes to metro station names will need approval from the regional transport ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Yellen says COVID-19 having 'extremely unfair' impact on women's income, jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an extremely unfair impact on the income and economic opportunities of women, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday, calling for long-term steps to improve labor market conditions for women. Yelle...

White House says Biden does not favor changes to Senate filibuster rules

President Joe Biden does not want to make changes to Senate filibuster rules amid efforts from some Democrats to scrap the legislative roadblock, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday. Psaki told reporters that Bidens prefere...

Malala partners with Apple to produce dramas, comedies, documentaries

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai is expanding her partnership with Apple Inc to produce dramas, childrens series, animation and documentaries that will air on the tech giants streaming service, the two said on Monday. Malala, 23, a...

UPDATE 5-Jury selection for Minneapolis trial in George Floyd death delayed at least a day

The trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the death of George Floyd was delayed until at least Tuesday morning as the judge contended with a last-minute order by a higher court to reconsider adding an additional murde...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021