Dutch PM Rutte extends evening curfew through March 31

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday said an evening curfew to combat the coronavirus outbreak must remain in place until at least March 31.

Rutte said that due to continuing high numbers of new cases, the curfew and most distancing measures must remain in place, though exceptions will be made to make national elections on March 15-17 proceed as planned.

