IMF says Sudan made tangible progress toward establishing strong reform implementation

IMF says Sudan made tangible progress toward establishing strong reform implementationReuters | Updated: 08-03-2021 23:55 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 23:53 IST
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) managing director approved the first review of Sudan's Staff-Monitored Program (SMP), which supports the government's home-grown program of reforms aimed at stabilizing the economy, strengthening social protection, boosting the private sector, and strengthening governance, a statement by the IMF said on Monday.
"The Sudanese authorities have made tangible progress toward establishing a strong track record of policy and reform implementation - a key requirement for eventual debt relief", the statement added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sudan
- The International Monetary Fund
- Sudanese